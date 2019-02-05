Biamp On Pace to Activate Over 3 Billion Wireless Microphones in 2019

AMSTERDAM — Feb. 5, 2019 — Biamp's revolutionary Crowd Mics™ audience engagement solution transforms every smartphone and tablet into a personal microphone and interactive response system, creating an extraordinary experience for event attendees and moderators alike. At Stand 3-B120 at ISE 2019, Biamp will demonstrate how Crowd Mics puts the power of a personal, wireless microphone into audience members' hands, eliminating the need to hand microphones around the room and creating a truly dynamic interactive presentation or event.

Designed for presentations, lectures, panel discussions, and other presenter/audience events, Crowd Mics is hosted on a small hardware appliance — the ATOM — that supports up to 1,000 event participants. The ATOM connects directly to the room's audio system via USB or balanced audio outputs, includes the option to present video via HDMI, and provides moderators full access to the event's participation log, including questions asked and poll results.

Audience members connect to the ATOM using a free iOS or Android app installed on their phone or tablet. The app lets event participants use their smartphones as a personal wireless microphone and give access to standard audience engagement tools like polls and messaging. The separate Crowd Mics moderator application allows a presenter or moderator to select who will speak next, create and publish polls, and select audience text comments to be pushed to the room's AV presentation system.

"Trying to involve an audience by running around a room with a conventional wireless microphone is awkward and ineffective. Everyone carries a smartphone today that includes a great microphone. Not taking advantage of it for audience participation is absurd," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "Smartphones are the most widely adopted mobile device in the world and contain features that make them the perfect tool to empower audience participation with a device people have and are comfortable using. In the Crowd Mics concept, we saw something totally unique that completely aligned with our commitment to deliver extraordinary experiences in presentation spaces."

The original Crowd Mics application was purchased by Biamp in 2018 from Crowd Mics founder Tim Holladay in Biamp's first acquisition under resident and CEO Rashid Skaf. Mr. Holladay is joining Biamp at ISE as a special guest and will promote the launch of the product in the Biamp booth.

"I was really excited when Biamp expressed interest in acquiring Crowd Mics. The original team worked incredibly hard developing the idea and it was met with a lot of critical success. Biamp has the expertise, resources, and passion, to let Crowd Mics fulfill its full potential," said Holladay. "I'm delighted that a company like Biamp sees the potential for Crowd Mics to transform a conventional presentation or event into something seamlessly interactive."

Biamp President, CEO, and Co-chairman, Rashid Skaf added, "We see tremendous value and opportunity in Crowd Mics. The current audience engagement capabilities of the application are just the beginning of a planned roadmap of enhancements for enabling reliable, enjoyable collaboration in all our target venues."

Biamp's offerings for larger spaces combine flexible network architecture, simplified installation features and a unique, integrated audio and video platform to create an unbeatable toolset for designers and installers alike. Like other Biamp devices, Crowd Mics can be easily managed through Biamp's SageVue™ 2.0 browser-based monitoring and management platform.

Biamp Crowd Mics will be available Q2 of 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

