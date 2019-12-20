Biamp Beamtracking Technology Receives U.S. Patent

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Dec. 18, 2019 — Biamp today announced that it has been awarded a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Beamtracking™ technology used in its award-winning Parlé™ family of ceiling, tabletop, and pendant microphones. The innovative patented technology, combined with Biamp's advanced signal processing algorithms, allows the microphones to track and mix voices intelligently from around a meeting room, enabling communications of unparalleled clarity.

"Our Parlé microphones are empowered by this patented Beamtracking technology," said Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development for Biamp. "Beamtracking enables us to deliver truly extraordinary meeting room experiences by allowing Parlé microphones to provide participants with crystal clear sound whether they are in the room or collaborating remotely."

"Ensuring that all meeting contributors are heard equally is a key component of any successful collaboration. We are focused on ensuring efficient exchanges of ideas in meeting spaces of all sizes and complexities, and Parlé, along with the rest of the Biamp conference room solutions, delivers that to our customers," continued Andrulis.

The patent covers use of an array of microphone elements to create virtual microphone beams, which track human voices in a space and follows the talker when they change location within the room. The gain applied to each microphone beam is automatically adjusted, compensating as the presenter moves closer to or farther from a mic. For example, if they turn to write on a whiteboard or use an interactive display, it ensures that remote listeners hear other meeting participants at a constant, uniform volume without the volume peaks and fades commonly experienced with microphones not using this approach.

Beamtracking technology is built into several different microphone form factors for targeting different use scenarios: the TCM-X flush-mount ceiling, TTM-X tabletop, and TCM-1 pendant microphones. These compact, elegant designs are available for both Tesira® and Devio® conferencing solutions, bringing Biamp's legendary audio quality to collaboration environments of all shapes and sizes.

Biamp's combination of advanced technologies, elegant industrial design, and integration of the entire audio signal path — from microphone to speaker — onto a single cable type ensures that Biamp conference rooms sound better, look better, and are easier to install than any other system. The addition of the powerful SageVue™ browser-based management tool makes monitoring and managing deployed systems a familiar and comfortable process for technology managers.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audiovisual installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp® is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, Cambridge Sound Management® sound masking solutions, and loudspeakers for installed sound applications from Community Loudspeakers® and Apart Audio® Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, hospitality, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. More information on Biamp is available at www.biamp.com.

