BeckTV at the 2019 NAB Show

BeckTV has implemented innovative technology for nearly every type of installation, including broadcast and network television stations, cable and satellite facilities, network operations centers, sports and mobile trucks, professional and university stadium venues, and houses of worship. With this unparalleled experience, BeckTV engineers will be on-hand throughout the 2019 NAB Show to review the newest technology and trends along with best practices in system design and integration.

In its booth SL5605, BeckTV will highlight its comprehensive services and ability to provide clients with a one-stop shop for all design and integration services, and for nearly any budget. BeckTV offers complete space planning, design, engineering, purchasing, and integration services, and leverages extensive in-house metal, composite, and wood fabrication capabilities to create truly customized client-based solutions.

Visitors to the BeckTV booth will also have the opportunity to discuss a variety of considerations for today's design builds, including capital expenditure versus operational expenditure; cloud-based workflows; at-home remote production; and more, along with the broad range of approaches broadcasters can take when it comes to facility updates and greenfield projects.

BeckTV's Brendan Cline Selected to Present Technical Paper

Brendan Cline, director of engineering at BeckTV, has been selected to present his technical paper during the 2019 NAB Show. The paper, titled, "Building the Right Broadcast Facility for Your Business," looks at the challenges of choosing the right infrastructure at a time when IP-based solutions are still quickly evolving and hybrid broadcast/IT engineering talent remains hard to find. The presentation will also examine the critical design challenges in planning infrastructure in a SMPTE ST 2110 IP-centric production environment, with a particular focus on audio, and on designing a central equipment room for scalable fiber infrastructure. Cline's presentation is slated for April 6, from 9-10:20 a.m. in room N260-A.

Brendan Cline, Director of Engineering at BeckTV

"BeckTV is at the leading edge of broadcast facility design, and we've designed more professional television facilities than any other systems integrator. Our engineers will be available throughout NAB to discuss the challenges of selecting the right infrastructure and technology for any broadcast facility — including today's cutting-edge 4K, HDR, and IP-based solutions that we are implementing across the United States — to ensure maximum operational efficiency and the highest quality broadcast and live sports productions."

— Fred Beck, President, BeckTV

Fred Beck, President of BeckTV

BeckTV is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, BeckTV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time, and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, Austin, as well as an engineering office in Washington, D.C. More information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

