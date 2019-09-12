Barnfind Adds Future-Proof Functionality and Flexibility to All-In-One 12G-SDI & HDMI 2.0 Fiber Transport BTF1-41 Frame at IBC 2019

Barnfind Adds Future-Proof Functionality and Flexibility to All-In-One12G-SDI & HDMI 2.0 Fiber TransportBTF1-41 Frame at IBC 2019

Amsterdam - (September 13, 2019) — Barnfind Technologies, an international leader in fiber transport solutions, is showing its all-in-one 12G-SDI & HDMI 2.0 Fiber Transport BTF1-41 Frame at IBC 2019 with an optional BNC-32 mid-board that brings additional future-proof functionality to users and provides them with even more flexibility via an electrical interface. The frame is being highlighted at the show in Stand 8.C31 alongside the Company’s new BarnMini-22 module that extends its series with increased performance capabilities. Barnfind is also demonstrating its full range of BarnOne units including the BTF1-10AA that offers 8x analog audio input and output converted to/from MADI, and BarnMini modules including the advanced BarnMini-05 which is ideal for OB vans, airplanes and helicopters.

Barnfind is known for its transport solution that supports any digital protocol, whether electrical or optical. The sophisticated and compact platform eliminates the need for heavy and expensive cabling by allowing up to 36 signals traveling through one single mode fiber over distances up to 80km (50 miles). The recent addition of support for the Ember+ control protocol to the Company’s extensive portfolio of management vendors illustrates the flexibility and ease of the solution’s ability to be controlled by third-party platforms.

BTF1-41 Game Changer Frame now offers optional BNC-32 Mid-Board

Barnfind’s BTF1-41 the Company’s most advanced frame to date, empowers engineering and production professionals to easily overcome distance limitations by combining conversion from copper to fiber and back to copper with distribution and routing of 32+ signals in a 1 RU package.

This Frame grows with any facility as needs change. The BTF1-41 incorporates future-proof technology to address emerging formats such as 4K, HDMI 2.0 and IP, but also supports all legacy formats (including analog video) allowing facility designers and production engineers to utilize new and mature technology seamlessly and with practically no distance limitations. The results are a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform that widens system design capabilities while permitting system reconfiguration on-the-fly.

The unit features a built in 36 x 36 router and is equipped with a card slot interconnected to a 16 x 16 router that enables it to service additional applications with more capabilities. Enhanced functionality that is available now, or scheduled to launch in the near future, includes up & down conversion, A/V processing, compression, and support for multi-viewers.

New for IBC is an optional multi-format BNC-32 Mid Board for the Frame’s middle slot that allows third-party vendor technology to be integrated into the platform, guaranteeing its longevity. Functionality is upgraded constantly making it resistant to obsolescence. This new card gives the user an electrical – high-density mini-BNC – interface to the crosspoint switch. The mid-board features 16 inputs and outputs. Its multirange capabilities allow signal transparency from low rates up to 12 Gbps. The additional functionality can be controlled and monitored by BarnStudio software, or numerous other control systems.

The multi-range / multi-format BTF1-41 is 12G capable, includes a built-in GPIO, Tally and UMD control. The frame features BarnStudio, Barnfind’s control software, and also offers the same flexible third-party control as the existing BarnOne 3G system.

“IBC is the ideal setting to show our existing customers as well as prospects what is new at Barnfind,” says Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO. “The star of this year’s show for us is the BTF1-41, our most advanced unit to date and the first in the BarnOne series with multi-format 12G capacity that also incorporates HDMI 2.0 functionality. We’re excited to be showing it at IBC with the new option to include a mini-BNC interface that increases its appeal to a larger audience.”

BarnMini-22

Barnfind’s BarnMini-22 is perfect for numerous applications, especially high-end CCTV/surveillance cameras. The unit, capable of supporting any signals up to 12G, extends the BarnMini series by incorporating full built-in management of reclockers and signal control via BarnStudio. The BarnMini-22 follows in the footsteps of the well-known BarnMini-02 and BarnMini-12, two models that have been embraced by demanding clients around the globe by the thousands. Barnfind is one of the very few manufacturers that offers a small unit with 2 x SFP for protocol agnostic signal conversion.

Barnfind’s HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM are on the Stand illustrating the Company’s unique capability to meet the need for higher density of signals in one single fiber. By using half of the spacing in each wavelength of the CWDM range, the HiLo SFPs can double the capacity of the traditional CWDM bi-directional transmission.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video, audio and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SDI to IP 2110, MADI, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x CAM-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

