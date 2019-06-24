Bannister Lake Takes on the Gran Turismo esports Championships at the Legendary Nürburgring Track in Germany

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — June 24, 2019 — For the second year in a row, Bannister Lake has partnered with Montreal's Boombox Group to provide live data management and populate graphics for the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championships 2019 Series. The June 21-22 event took place at the renowned Nürburgring Track in Germany, home of the world's most challenging 24-hour motorsports endurance race.

Bannister Lake software and expertise in live data management were used extensively throughout the event to read Google Sheets, ingest and moderate real-time social media feeds, and consolidate data for the competition's various races. The solution's data was used to drive graphics both in-venue and on the various broadcast streams.

Bannister Lake's Chameleon software has quickly become a popular data management solution for international esports events. Producers and event organizers use the product to add engaging content such as player and team profiles, event schedules, standings, and sponsorship information without taking away from the excitement of the game.

"It's great to bring Chameleon on location at the Nürburgring. The track has an illustrious history in racing, and we're thrilled to be part of the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championships," said Al Savoie, Bannister Lake's technical and creative director. "Throughout the series we will be finding new and exciting ways to integrate data into the production and leverage live data content to allow producers to tell more compelling Gran Turismo stories."

The Nürburgring event featured 55 of the world's best Gran Turismo drivers from 20 countries competing in the Manufacturer Series, the Nations Cup, and GR Supra GT Cup. Winners moved on to participate in racing events that will be held in New York, Salzburg, and the finals scheduled for October in Tokyo. Chameleon will be used throughout the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championships 2019 racing series to enhance editorial content and fuel new revenue opportunities for event organizers.

More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

# # #

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual and information presentation applications, esports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/190624BannisterLake.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL_Gran_Turismo_Nurburger_Ring_4.jpg

Caption: For the second year, Bannister Lake partnered with Montreal's Boombox Group to provide live data management and populate graphics for the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championships 2019 Series, which took place June 21-22 at the Nürburgring Track in Germany.

Follow Bannister Lake:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BannisterLake/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bannister-lake-software/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bannisterlake

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyztFDpw_dx278QdroHlbDg