Bannister Lake Delivers Cross-Platform and Innovative Graphic Solutions for Canadian Federal Election Coverage

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Oct. 29, 2019 — Bannister Lake played an essential role in providing Canadian broadcast and online audiences with live election results during the Oct. 21 national election. In addition to providing the editorial tools to producers, Bannister Lake enabled decision desks and graphic operators to identify key races, declare winners, and organize graphic playlists. The company also devised and implemented on-set touchscreen mapping widgets and social-media solutions.

This marks the 18th time Corus Entertainment's Global Television Network has used Bannister Lake solutions to drive election coverage. Elector software was used to aggregate and manage election results and populate graphics that were rendered by four different engines: HTML5, Avid/Orad, Ross XPression, and Vizrt. This provided Global Television with multiple options to visualize election results and present them in exciting new ways. Graphics appeared as full frame, as part of the broadcast's unique video wall, as regional L-bars, as augmented reality elements, and as online winner cards that were tweeted out.

The broadcast's touch-enabled HTML5-based widgets proved to be a distinctive storytelling device. The solution allowed hosts to blend real-time data with demographics information on electoral district maps and walk viewers through trends and analysis. Since the solution was built entirely in HTML5, editorial and cosmetic changes could be executed quickly without reliance on other hardware or software systems.

"Having Bannister Lake data available on various endpoints meant we had maximum flexibility to tell the election night story," said Gerry Belec, director news technology and operations, Global News. "Once again Bannister Lake ensured that both our editorial and production teams had the data and the tools to execute a great election night broadcast."

At the Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) studios in Ottawa, Bannister Lake integrated election result feeds from the Canadian Press and producers fully utilized Elector to filter and display results. CPAC took full advantage of Elector's advanced capabilities to filter regions and quickly identify important developments such as incumbents or high-profile candidates losing or being re-elected. In turn, CPAC could quickly create graphic playlists for use on-air.

"Elector race software gave us the ability to parse the incoming results quickly and zero in on important voting trends," said Steve Rifkin, manager digital content, CPAC. "This allowed us to instantly deliver results to our audience."

"Over the years we have developed a deep understanding of election data and know that producers require a straightforward approach to pull insights out of results data," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "It is always satisfying to see broadcasters using our tools in innovative ways to reach Canadians on such an important event."

Bannister Lake's Elector software is Canada's trusted election-data solution, providing broadcasters with the widest and most complete variety of tools to analyze, filter, and display election results. For U.S. and other style of elections, the company's Chameleon product comes equipped with an election module suitable for aggregating and managing results and displaying graphics.

More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual, information presentation applications, esports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/191029BannisterLake.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL_Global-Television_Touchscreen_HTML5.jpg

Caption: Corus Entertainment's Global Television Network used Bannister Lake's Elector software to aggregate and manage election results and populate graphics across all platforms including HTML 5 based touch-enabled video displays.

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL_CPAC_Election_Graphic.png

Caption: CPAC producers used Bannister Lake's Elector software to display election results by filtering regions and quickly identifying important developments such as incumbents or high-profile candidates losing or being re-elected.

Additional Global Television Photos: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL_Global-Television_Elections.zip

