Axon Names Michiel Van Duijvendijk As New CEO

Leading broadcast infrastructure specialist, Axon Digital Design, has today announced the appointment of Michiel Van Duijvendijk as its Chief Executive Officer. Van Duijvendijk, whose appointment will take effect from 2 July, succeeds Jan Eveleens.

Van Duijvendijk brings to Axon nearly 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry, being the co-founder and co-owner of NEP the Netherlands. He will work closely with Axon’s international team including new Chief Commercial Officer Karel van der Flier, also formerly of NEP Netherlands, DutchView and Infostrada , who took up his leadership position in May.

Commenting on his appointment, Van Dujvendijk said: “Axon’s reputation for reliability and customer-focus is second to none and over the next 12 months our strategy is to become much closer to our clients. The team has some phenomenal talent, providing cutting-edge solutions that deliver real competitive advantage to our clients. I’m thrilled to lead the company as it helps broadcasters and media companies to evolve their services, especially in the adoption of IP infrastructure.”

Axon’s CTO Peter Schut says, “We are really excited to have both Michiel and Karel on board at this pivotal stage in Axon’s development. Their experience, particularly of live sports production, will help us to strengthen our focus on providing solutions upon which our customers can rely as audience expectations become more demanding.”

Today’s announcement coincides with news of continued global success for Axon with the deployment of its celebrated Cerebrum control and monitoring platform by major broadcasters, including ITV, TF1 and F1 and the rollout of its latest generation of IP solutions by industry-leaders Sky, Arena TV and Euro Media Group.

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.