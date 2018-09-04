Axon To Demonstrate The Power Of Enhanced Cerebrum Control In Complex Workflows at IBC 2018

Axon Digital has announced the latest release of its popular Cerebrum control and monitoring platform, which provides the most comprehensive 3rd party device control available. New protocols featured include support for Audinate Dante, Ross Ultrix, Harmonic, Wohler, Vislink and Blackmagic.

At IBC, stand 10.A21, Axon will demonstrate why this highly-advanced control and monitoring platform is fast becoming the de-facto solution for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Scalable and fully-customizable, Cerebrum streamlines workflows and removes engineering bottle-necks, enabling operators to undertake complex tasks with ease. With a powerful and user-friendly GUI, it shields operators from ever-changing technologies and complexity (particularly in evolving IP environments) so that they’re free to focus on the action.

Adopted by numerous broadcasters and OB companies worldwide, Cerebrum has been at the heart of recent major sports events including the FIFA World Cup, The Open, the Asian Games and NEP’s landmark fully-IP production of Wimbledon where it seamlessly integrated and managed the latest technologies from GVG, Arista, EVS, Phabrix, Calrec and Evertz in a unified IP workflow. It has also been selected by French broadcaster TF1 and UK’s ITV where it is the nerve centre for Europe’s most modern network of regional news centres.

The latest release of Cerebrum extends 3rd party device control to make it the most comprehensive available, with new protocol support for:

• Audio routing for Audinate Dante compatible devices

• Router control for Ross Ultrix and Kramer routers

• Harmonic CiAB control

• Wohler iAM monitor monitoring

• Vislink MVL-HD2 control

• Blackmagic multiviewer routing

For a solution demo or more information, please visit the team at IBC 2018 on Stand 10.A21 or visit http://www.axon.tv/.

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.