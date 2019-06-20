AURUS platinum for German Public Broadcasters’ Media Academy

Advanced training with Stage Tec AURUS platinum at the ARD.ZDF medienakademie

Nuremberg, Germany, June 2019… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio technology, has upgraded the AURUS mixing system at German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF medienakademie to AURUS platinum. The console has 40 faders and is embedded in a NEXUS network with a router and four Base Devices. NEXUS has been equipped with the latest components, such as the RIF67 router interface for Ravenna and the powerful RMDQ audio DSP unit for resource-intensive productions.

Since 2006, the ARD.ZDF medienakademie (at that time still the School of Broadcasting Technology) has had an AURUS-NEXUS mixing system available for seminars and advanced training courses. The hardware and software were brought up to date in order to be able to continue delivering the practical training.

The ARD.ZDF medienakademie is a not-for-profit limited company and offers seminars for all specialisms in journalism and media production. There are also courses in technology, leadership, personal skills, communication and marketing – open to everyone. The training centers in Nuremberg and Hanover host over 2,400 seminars every year on around 600 topics.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analog to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console will be launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com.

