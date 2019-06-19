Audionamix’s Professional Services Provides Unique Tech for Re-monetization of Older Catalogs

LOS ANGELES, JUNE 19, 2019 – Audionamix’s Professional Services Division, comprised of uniquely qualified audio engineers, functions as an extension to its clients’ post departments by directly delivering separated audio elements when the original multi-tracks or stems are no longer available. These specialized engineers utilize proprietary audio extraction technologies in order to provide advanced separations that are not easily accomplished using commercially available software. This has enabled Audionamix to help bring a number of unique projects to fruition, and its clients include the biggest content owners, creatives and technicians in the professional music, film and broadcast industries.

Audionamix’s Professional Services offerings include the following: Music Dissociation, which can remove music from a scene; Dialogue Isolation, which can isolate or remove dialogue from a scene; Vocal Extraction, which can isolate a vocal performance, and Instrumental Creation.

Audionamix has provided its Music Dissociation service to several classic films so that they could be viewed alongside a live orchestra performing the score. Television series such as Baywatch were able to use the Music Dissociation service to remove previously licensed music in order to re-release original episodes. Vocal Extraction allows for the creation of virtual duets, as heard in Barry Manilow’s GRAMMY® nominated My Dream Duets album. Dialogue Isolation has allowed previously released feature films to be upmixed to 5.1 surround sound, even though the sessions were no longer available.

“In a perfect world, a client would perpetually have access to all the elements to create a full mix, whether it be a TV show, movie, album or individual song,” says Stephen Oliver, senior engineer and coordinator of Professional Services at Audionamix. “But unexpected challenges arise, and archives are often lost over the years. Our team is able to extract content from a mixed audio source using our various extraction technologies. This can include vocals, dialogue, soundtrack and other musical elements.”

For Oliver and his team, there is a hands-on approach to the way they work with each client, based on the unique needs of every project. Ultimately, the Audionamix Professional Services team is able to save its clients both time and money – such as by eliminating re-licensing music content costs – which is often essential in getting expensive projects off the ground. “Every client needs something different from us to complete their project,” continues Oliver. “We take the time to figure out how to use Audionamix’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based audio technology to best accomplish their goals.”

On a personal level, Oliver says it is especially rewarding taking something old and making it new again. “It’s like taking a part of history and bringing it back to life through new and remastered recordings and video productions,” he adds.

Audionamix is continually developing more advanced algorithms to tackle any audio isolation project. Visit audionamix.com to learn more about its Professional Services Division as well as commercially available versions of its music (XTRAX STEMS 2) and speech separation (IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner) software solutions.

