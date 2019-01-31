Audinate Adds Video to Dante with the All-New Dante AV Module

Audinate, developer of the industry-leading Dante® audio networking technology, has announced Dante AV™, a first-of-its-kind integrated audio and video-over-IP solution for manufacturers. Dante AV is a complete integrated audio and video networking solution, bringing to video all the benefits that have made Dante the market-leading audio over IP solution: discovery, ease-of-use and integrated control. Dante AV enables complete interoperability with more than 1600 Dante-enabled audio products already on the market.

Dante AV solves problems of networked video and audio synchronization, utilizing a single network clock for sub-microsecond accuracy. With Dante AV, audio and video signals are independently routable in a single, easy-to-use interface using the Dante Controller software. Manufacturers can also take advantage of Dante API to customize their management user interface. Dante AV solves time alignment issues and eliminates the need for audio de-embedders in applications such as sports bars, live events and multi-zoned AV systems for perfect lip sync everywhere.

The Dante AV Module supports one video channel and 8 bi-directional channels of uncompressed Dante audio. The Dante AV Module is ideal for manufacturers creating 1G video-over-IP products and includes Dante control, transport and synchronization. The architecture is completely codec-agnostic, so manufacturers can use the codec of their choice and still get the benefits of Dante.

The Dante AV Module is available with the Dante AV Product Design Suite, providing a complete AV-over-IP endpoint product design for manufacturers that wish to quickly get a product to market. The Product Design Suite incorporates the Dante AV Module and includes a comprehensive set of hardware documents and software to create complete, fully interoperable AV products quickly and reliably. The Dante AV Product Design Suite includes a JPEG2000 codec supporting 4K/60 4:4:4 video for visually lossless results with low latency over a 1Gbps network. Dante AV Product Design Suite also implements HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) to prevent copying of digital audio & video content as it travels across connections. The Dante AV Product Suite can be easily customized to suit an OEM’s specific requirements and provide competitive differentiation.

“Customers want us to bring the “V to AV,” says Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “With Dante AV, we are excited to make that a reality. The Dante AV Module and the Dante AV Product Design Suite will enable manufacturers to quickly get integrated audio and video products to market, with all of the benefits Dante has to offer. With Dante AV, we’re taking everything we've learned from years in networked audio to the video world, and delivering on our vision of a truly integrated, easy to use and interoperable AV experience.”

The Dante AV Module will be showcased at Integrated Systems Europe 2019 in Amsterdam and will be commercially available to manufacturers in mid-2019. More information can be found by visiting www.audinate.com/dante-av