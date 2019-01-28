Asiaworks Adopts Sachtler flowtech100 Tripod

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K. — Jan. 28, 2019 — AsiaWorks, a leading independent media company with locations in Bangkok, Beijing, Singapore, and Jakarta, has adopted Sachtler's all-new flowtech100 carbon-fibre tripod for use in a wide range of demanding electronic newsgathering (ENG) and live news environments. With its exceptional stability, capacity to support a payload of up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds), and compatibility with all major 100mm fluid heads, flowtech100 is optimized for AsiaWorks' heavy-duty ENG workflows.

AsiaWorks camera operators recently tested flowtech100 at a variety of on-location shoots including coverage of earthquakes in Lombok, Indonesia; the Asian Games in Jakarta; and the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Bali. Payloads ranged from DSLR cameras to a Sony FS7 and an ARRI Amira.

Exclusive carbon-fibre technology makes flowtech100 extremely strong and lightweight and yet offers outstanding torsional stiffness. Quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod enable the legs to be deployed simultaneously; each leg adjusts automatically to the ground's surface, saving operators from having to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg. These are important features for AsiaWorks because much of its on-location work is filmed by a single individual who requires the ability to move quickly from location to location.

"Since our mobile crews often find themselves in remote and challenging locations, having the right gear is essential. That's why we're so excited about flowtech100," said Andrew Fisher, head of operations, AsiaWorks. "With its rugged construction and ability to support heavy payloads, the tripod is ideal for heavy-duty newsgathering. At the same time, flowtech100 is extremely lightweight, rugged, and easy to carry, and — quite honestly — it's one of the easiest and fastest-deploying tripods I've ever used."

In addition to the flowtech100 carbon-fibre mid-level spreader — which adds stability when the tripod is used on uneven terrain — Sachtler has just launched a new ground spreader that connects the three tripod legs at ground level for use on even surfaces, such as pavement. Both spreaders can be instantly removed, enabling crews to adjust the tripod as low as 26cm from the ground.

"This height accommodation is one of our favourite flowtech100 features," Fisher said. "In one instant, we can position the camera at eye level to conduct an interview, and in the next, we're at ground level to capture a particular action shot like a kick of a ball. It means we can get dramatic ground-level shots without having to lug around an additional, smaller tripod."

Fisher applauded other flowtech100 features, such as the threaded mounting points that AsiaWorks crews use for attaching monitors and other peripheral gear, the built-in carry handle, and the magnets for securing the legs.

"The fantastic feature set is what makes flowtech100 an essential newsgathering tool and really sets it apart from other tripods we've used," Fisher added. "As we add this new tripod to our permanent gear inventory, I am confident that we will use it in any situation requiring us to be nimble and fast-moving, thereby ensuring we can cover breaking news and capture the exceptional footage for which AsiaWorks is known."

The MSRP of flowtech100 is $3,450, £2,550, €2,900, and ¥414,000. More information on flowtech is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler®, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company's extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.sachtler.com.

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

