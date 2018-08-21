Artel Video Systems to Highlight Flexible, Scalable Solutions for IP Networks at IBC2018

Three Media-Delivery Demonstrations Educate Customers Migrating Toward IP

WESTFORD, Mass. — Aug. 21, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, today announced plans for three active IP-centric media-delivery demonstrations at IBC2018. The demos will showcase the company’s expanding portfolio of solutions for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless protection, and ARQ Reliable Internet Stream Transport OTT streaming.

Artel will feature three integrated demo areas, each with solutions that not only address customers’ unique requirements as they migrate toward all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks but also provide the flexibility and scalability to meet their future needs as their networks grow.

Harnessing Unmanaged IP Networks

The need for reliable delivery of high-quality media over the internet, satellite, microwave, and other broadband service is on the rise in esports, broadcast, campus networks, and other commercial OTT applications. At IBC2018, Artel will demonstrate video delivery over an unmanaged IP network featuring the ARQ IP Streaming System. The ARQ is a scalable solution that can quickly accommodate new streams to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services.

Bridging the Gap for Media Over IP

As broadcasters migrate to IP, standards-based solutions that provide service continuity, interoperability, and accurate synchronization are imperative for mission-critical media feeds. At IBC2018, Artel will showcase an active, end-to-end network highlighting the SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 audio-over-IP accuracy capabilities of the Quarra PTP Ethernet switches. The demonstration will also highlight Layer 2 and Layer 3 network routing with the SMART Media Delivery Platform™ for reliable and accurate video, audio, and data transport, as well as interoperability with other IP-based solutions.

Designing for Operational Simplicity With SMART Technologies

Operational efficiency is a key consideration for today’s end users as they look toward migrating to IP and choosing solutions to meet their needs. Artel will provide an active demonstration of the SMART Media Delivery Platform, highlighting the solution’s network resiliency and operational simplicity with new software-defined functionality, feature flexibility, and integrated switching capabilities.

Mobility in Newsgathering, Live Sports, First Response, and Aerial Surveillance

Demand for technology that captures and transmits live video is on the rise in commercial and government applications due to its time- and cost-saving benefits. In a fourth demo area at IBC2018, Artel will highlight applications for newsgathering and live sports; military, security, and surveillance; and commercial operations. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss their specific needs and learn how they can leverage Artel technologies to meet their unique requirements.

IBC2018 attendees are encouraged to stop by stand 5.A65 to learn more.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel’s expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel’s integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

