Pixellot Introduces AI, Computer-vision-based Automatic Highlights Tech

Pixellot, the leader in automated sports production technology, has added the ability to create highlight reels automatically, allowing sports teams to increase fan engagement and strengthen monetization.

As video consumption via mobile increases, people are looking for game highlights and other pieces of related content to augment their live viewing of the game or to catch up on the games they missed. According to Google’s statistics, people searching for highlight videos has grown by 90% over the past year.

The ability to automatically condense longer games in to short highlight reels allows teams to more actively promote their sporting events across any delivery channel and monetize their content. Additionally, all video delivery occurs in real time, so coaches and players can see the critical plays immediately after the game, allowing them to accelerate player improvement.

Pixellot’s highlight generation works in fully automatic mode, in real-time and on the original video, without any need for supporting metadata, such as play-by-play commentary or scoring statistics. The core of the process is based on a sophisticated set of AI, Deep Learning, and computer vision algorithms that understand the dynamics of the game. The system also has the ability to rate the importance of each highlight to pick and compile the most exciting plays into a condensed game clip.

Pixellot systems can be found in thousands of high schools, municipal fields, semi-professional courts, and professional arenas all around the world. The automated production cameras have filmed more than 200,000 hours of sporting events, allowing the Deep Learning and computer-vision algorithms to fine-tune performance based on individual sports.

“Automatically creating highlights moves Pixellot one step closer to end-to-end television-like production, strengthening an already compelling viewing experience by delivering live action and post-game highlights, immediately after the game,” said Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot. “Action-packed videos increase team and community enthusiasm, fan interaction, and social sharing.”

Here’s a sample of the technology, from the Albert Schweitzer U18 tournament that was produced by SPORTTOTAL in Germany last month. https://youtu.be/-zvXln3gJj4

Pixellot offers automated sports production solutions that provide affordable alternatives to traditional video capture, production and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sport events. Pixellot’s patented technology solution streamlines production workflow by deploying an unmanned multi-camera system in a fixed location, with additional angles as required, to cover the entire field, offering a stitched panoramic image. Advanced algorithms enable automatic coverage of the flow of play and highlight generation. Pixellot was founded at 2013 by Dr. Miky Tamir and Gal Oz, bringing extensive experience in broadcasting and media technologies, as well as in sports technology. Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, sports portals and coaching solution providers around the globe. For more information: www.pixellot.tv