AJA Showcases 8K Solutions at Inter BEE 2018

Breakthrough 8K HDR Transforms, 8K Desktop I/O, and 8K Signal Conversions

At Inter BEE 2018, AJA Video Systems is exhibiting next-generation 8K workflows with a range of flexible real-world solutions that are available today.

The first 8K workflow demonstration showcases the AJA FS-HDR, a powerful real-time universal converter and frame synchronizer designed for processing high-resolution high dynamic range (HDR) and wide color gamut (WCG) content. Using free AJA FS-HDR Control Link software, four synchronized FS-HDRs are capable of running 8K HDR transformations. The real-time workflow display includes 8K 60p HDR conversion and frame synchronization from 8K content provided by a Keisoku Giken KRS-8K Plus player, which houses four AJA Ki Pro Ultra Plus units. The 8K HDR content is then sent over 12G-SDI to AJA Mini-Converters which convert to HDMI for connection to a Sharp 8K HDR monitor for trade show attendees to view.

A second 8K workflow demonstration utilizes the new AJA KONA 5, which is capable of 8K resolution capture or playout via four 12G-SDI outputs at up to 60p frame rates. KONA 5 is shown running alongside Colorfront’s Transkoder player software, outputting 8K content from an HP PC workstation over 12G-SDI to four AJA Mini-Converters which drive a second 8K Sharp display. KONA 5’s 8K capability is available to Developer partners utilizing the AJA SDK.

“AJA is at the forefront of pioneering powerful 8K HDR solutions to meet the growing broadcast demands for the highest quality high resolution content,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video System, “Engineered with robust design, easy deployment and flexibility top of mind, our proven, real-time solutions simplify delivery of high-end 8K HDR content for broadcast workflows.”

