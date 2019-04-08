AJA Introduces New Tools and Feature Packed Updates at NAB 2019

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2416 (April 8, 2019)—AJA Video Systems today at NAB 2019 announced new solutions and updates that streamline how broadcast, production, post and AV professionals bring audiences dynamic, multi-format content, including the new Ki Pro GO H.264 multi-channel HD/SD recorder/player. Also new to the lineup are 14 openGear converter cards featuring DashBoard software support, two new IP video transmitters that bridge HDMI and 3G-SDI signals to SMPTE ST 2110 and the Corvid 44 12G I/O card for AJA Developers. AJA also introduced updates featuring improvements for its FS-HDR HDR/WCG Converter, Desktop and Mobile I/O products, AJA Control Room software, HDR Image Analyzer, and HELO recorder/streamer.

Ki Pro GO

Ki Pro GO is a genlock-free, multi-channel H.264 HD and SD recorder/player with a flexible architecture designed for live production, sports, corporate events, training, houses of worship, and other applications. The portable device allows users to record up to four channels of pristine HD and SD content from SDI and HDMI sources to off-the-shelf USB media via 4x USB 3.0 ports, with a 5 port for redundant recording. Genlock-free inputs eliminates the need to externally synchronize sources, while redundant recording provides multiple backups in the field to protect recorded video. Ki Pro GO features four 3G-SDI and four HDMI inputs to ensure compatibility with a wide range of video gear, with 3G-SDI and HDMI monitoring outputs that can display all recording channels on a single display. Available June for $3995 MSRP.

New openGear Converter Cards

AJA released 14 new openGearconverter cards that combine the capabilities of AJA’s production-proven Mini-Converters with openGear’s high-density architecture and support for DashBoard, enabling industry-standard configuration, monitoring and control in broadcast and live event environments over a PC or local network on Windows, macOS or Linux. The cards complete DashBoard compatibility across AJA’s entire openGear product lineup and replace earlier non-DashBoard models. New models include re-clocking SDI distribution amplifiers (OG-3GDA-1x9, OG-3GDA-2x4), Single-mode 3G-SDI fiber converters (OG-FiDO-R, OG-FiDO-2R, OG-FiDO-T, OG-FiDO-2T, OG-FiDO-TR, OG-FiDO-2T-X) plus Multi-Mode variants, and an SDI audio embedder/ disembedder (OG-3G-AMD). Available now, with pricing dependent upon the model.

SMPTE ST 2110 Transmitter Mini-Converters

AJA’s new IPT-10G2-HDMI and IPT-10G2-SDI Mini-Converters are single channel IP video transmitters for bridging traditional HDMI and 3G-SDI signals to SMPTE ST 2110 for IP-based workflows. Compact, quiet and rugged, both models feature dual 10 GigE SFP+ ports for facilities using SMPTE ST 2022-7 for redundancy in critical distribution and monitoring. Available soon for $1295 US MSRP each.

Corvid 44 12G for AJA Developers

AJA’s family of Corvid audio and video I/O cards continues to expand with the introduction of Corvid 44 12G – an 8-lane PCIe 3.0 video and audio I/O card featuring support for 12G-SDI I/O in a low-profile design for workstations and servers and 8K/UltraHD2/4K/UltraHD high frame rate, deep color and HDR workflows. Corvid 44 12G also facilitates multi-channel 12G-SDI I/O, enabling either 8K or multiple 4K streams of input or output. It leverages AJA’s world-class SDK to provide the power and flexibility across macOS, Windows and Linux used by leading companies to create the highest performance applications for imaging, post, broadcast and virtual production. Available soon.

FS-HDR v3.0

A feature-rich update, FS-HDR v3.0 firmware introduces enhanced coloring tools and support for multi-channel Dynamic LUTs, plus other improvements. The release includes a new integrated Colofront Engine™ Film Mode with a rich grading and look creation toolset with optional ACES colorspace, ASC Color Decision List (CDL) controls and built-in LOOK selection. Additional highlights include: Variable Output Mastering Nit Levels for PQ from 48-4000 Nits, HLG Extended support, P3 color space clamp and more; an upgraded Colorfront Engine Transform Mode (renamed Colorfront Engine Live Mode) with enhancements such as variable Output Mastering Nit Levels for PQ, HLG Extended, P3 color space clamp and more; new BBC HLG v1.3 LUTs; integration support for Pomfort LiveGrade Pro and TVLogic WonderLookPro for continuous real-time LUT updates; plus more. Available June as a free update.

Desktop Software v15.2

Desktop Software v15.2 is a free update packed with solid new features and performance enhancements for AJA KONA and Io products. It gives professionals more creative freedom and flexibility with support for Apple ProRes capture/playback across Windows, Linux and macOS in AJA Control Room, at up to 8K resolutions, while also adding new IP SMPTE ST 2110 workflows using AJA Io IP, and updates for KONA IP – including ST 2110-40 ANC support. Available May.

HDR Image Analyzerv1.1

Developed with Colorfront, free HDR Image Analyzer v1.1 firmware helps HDR production professionals deliver more engaging content with deeper color and greater luminosity with several new feature enhancements. It includes a new web UI that simplifies remote configuration and control from multiple machines, with updates over Ethernet offering the ability to download logs and screenshots. New Remote Desktop support provides facility-friendly control from desktops, laptops and tablets on any operating system. The update also adds new HDR monitoring and analysis tools plus other enhancements. Available soon as a free update.

HELO v4.0

Free HELO v4.0 firmware introduces new features that allow users to customize their streaming service and improve monitoring and control. AV Mute makes it easy to personalize the viewing experience with custom service branding when muting audio and video streams, while Event Logging enables encoder activity monitoring for simpler troubleshooting. The HELO web UI is also now accessible in Korean and Japanese. Available May as a free update.

