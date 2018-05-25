AIMS at InfoComm 2018

Rich Zwiebel, AIMS Install Working Group Chair, to Lead Seminar on Implementing Interoperability Standards for IP Audio and Video

BOTHELL, Wash. — May 25, 2018 — As part of its promotion of a standards-based approach for the adoption of IP audio and video, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that AIMS’ Install Working Group Chair, Rich Zwiebel, will lead a seminar at InfoComm 2018 titled “Interoperability Standards for IP-Based Audio and Video.”

The seminar is designed to give attendees a clear understanding of how to use standards in their products, designs, and systems. The session will include a technical discussion of AIMS-endorsed standards, specifically AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110.

The two-hour seminar will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5, at the Westgate Hotel Las Vegas in Pavilion 10.

Rich Zwiebel is currently the chair of the AIMS Install Working Group and is V.P. of Systems Strategy at QSC Audio. He formerly served as chairman of the Media Networking Alliance (MNA) before MNA’s merger with AIMS earlier this year. The merger combined both organizations’ years of work related to the adoption of AES67. The MNA had been supporting AV network interoperability via the use of AES67 in the install and live systems markets, while AIMS had been doing similar work as part of its promotion of IP-based video standards in the media and entertainment industry. The merger of the two organizations, known collectively as AIMS resulted in the formation of one entity promoting interoperable IP audio and video solutions.

“AIMS is devoted to fostering the adoption of recognized standards. With the ratification of SMPTE ST 2110, it’s more important than ever to understand how all the standards work together and how best to implement them,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. “We encourage anyone investigating or responsible for transporting audio and video over networks — whether an engineer or a networking professional — to attend this session and learn more about building solutions for a successful transition to IP.”

In addition to the seminar, on Wednesday, June 6, AIMS will host a reception for members, the press, and anyone interested in interoperability standards for IP. The reception will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Room N250 at 5:30 p.m.

InfoComm 2018 will take place June 2-8 in Las Vegas.

