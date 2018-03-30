2018 AES International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality Announced

— Keynote speakers announced to include Jean-Marc Jot, Ivan Tashev and Ravish Mehra —

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society is pleased to announce the second International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality, taking place August 20-22, 2018, at the DigiPen Institute of Technology, Redmond, WA. The conference and exhibition will bring together a community of influential research scientists, engineers, VR and AR developers, and content creators to explore such topics as:

· spatial audio capture, rendering, and synthesis over headphones and speakers

· binaural, ambisonics, and wave field synthesis techniques

· 3D sound field navigation

· HRTF modeling and derivation from optical and/or acoustic measurements

· reverb and room acoustics synthesis

· 3D audio mixing and content production

· sound design for VR/AR

The conference’s esteemed keynote presenters – Jean-Marc Jot, Ivan Tashev and Ravish Mehra – are at the forefront of innovation for VR and AR.

According to Tashev, “Audio and video are integral components of AR/VR devices. Spatial audio is an area still under development – we need better capture, representation and rendering technologies. To make it mainstream, we have to catch up with authoring and editing tools as well.”

The three-day conference and expo will focus on the dissemination of top-level research in the field of spatial audio for virtual and augmented reality, with demonstrations and discussions focused on technical solutions and recommended practices. Leading researchers, practitioners and industry leaders will offer panel discussions, tutorials and workshops on new and forthcoming technologies.

The deadline for submission of papers and workshops is May 1, 2018. For more information content submissions, visit: http://www.aes.org/conferences/2018/avar/CFC.cfm.

The conference promises to be as interactive and cross-disciplinary as the field of VR and AR itself, and will include an exhibition of relevant software and product demos. Organizers expect to attract talented researchers and developers who are creating the next generation of audio tools for immersive content.

A variety of sponsorship packages are being offered for sponsors who’d like to engage with this highly specialized and influential group. Please contact organizers at 2018avar_chairs@aes.org for more information.