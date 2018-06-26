Adorama INSPIRE Expo Gives Hands-On Access to the Latest Cameras, Lenses, and Tech from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Intel, and More!



New York, NY – June 26, 2018 –Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, imaging and electronics products and information, will host its Adorama INSPIREExpo on Friday, June 29th and Sunday, July 1st from 10:00 AM EST to 5:00 PM EST at the Metropolitan Pavilion. The Adorama INSPIRE weeklong conference-festival pays homage to cinematography, photography, music making and social influence, offering specially curated workshops and community platforms that focus on improving technical expertise, important industry discussions and artist-immersed experiences such as photo walks, flying drones, and community art galleries, many of which will be free to attend. Closing out the creative celebration is the Adorama INSPIRE Expo. The largest creative expo in New York City provides attendees hands-on experience with the latest creative technology and gear from Adobe, Apple, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Dell, DJI, Intel, Nikon, Red, Olympus, Fuji, Panasonic, Rokinon, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, and many more. In addition to the massive creative display, Adorama INSPIRE will have on hand the latest in home electronics including wildly popular products from Apple, Nest, and Sonos.

“Companies like Canon, Nikon, Intel and Sony are at the cornerstone of creativity and are important Adorama INSPIRE partners who are deeply involved with the community,” states Lev Peker, Chief Marketing Officer, Adorama. “Their forward-looking technology and vast understanding of this market space combined with the world-class talent of their pros will elevate the level of discussion and community engagement at the Adorama INSPIRE conference and expo. We are thrilled they are on board and look forward to the outstanding sessions and hands-on opportunities that they will provide the community at the expo.”

Adorama INSPIRE Expo Details:

Friday, June 29th from 10am-5pm & Sunday, July 1st from 10am-5pm*

Metropolitan Pavilion (125 W 18th St New York, NY 10011)

FREE to attend

*The Adorama INSPIRE Expo will be closed Saturday, June 30th.

Register to attend on Friday, June 29 at https://bit.ly/2Jkk8sl and Sunday, July 1 at https://bit.ly/2IOFdxY.

Adorama Important Industry Discussions

In addition to the hands-on experience at the expo, Adorama INSPIRE will host the following industry discussions at the Metropolitan Pavilion:

Art & Advocacy

Friday, June 29th 1:00 PM

The Art and Advocacy panel will explore the capacity of photography to impact social change. Seen from the viewpoint of actively engaged artists, photographers, and writers, each panelist will discuss their specific advocacy-related art projects. Topics/issues include work affecting cultural and ethnic awareness and justice, mental health and addiction, and environmental advocacy. Discussions will reflect on how individual creative practice informs issues of concern and what mechanisms can facilitate change.

NPPA Presents: State of Photojournalism

Sunday, July 1st at 1:00 PM

Moderated by Akili Ramsess, a multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning photo editor and the current executive director of National Press Photographers Association, the former director of photography of the Orlando Sentinel and the former deputy director of photography at the San Jose Mercury News. She began her career as a freelance photographer in the Los Angeles area covering news, entertainment, and sports for local newspapers, and wire services before landing a staff photographer position with the now-defunct Los Angeles Herald Examiner.

Technology in Photography: AI and Blockchain

Sunday, July 1st at 1:00 PM

Moderator Maria Kessler, a veteran of stock photography and a Blockchain evangelist, will discuss with panelists Paul Melcher (MelcherSystem and Kaptur Magazine) and Joe Naylor (ImageRights International) the benefits and impact that new technologies will bring to the image industry and photographers.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store –it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass professional video and audio, connected home, musical instruments and more, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Business Solutions; professional equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education via online channels such as the popular AdoramaTV on YouTube.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

