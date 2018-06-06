Photographers, Videographers and Digital Storytellers Get Exclusive Access to Capture New York City Iconic Spaces in a Whole New Light at Adorama INSPIRE

New York, NY – June 6, 2018 – Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, imaging and electronics products and information, invites photographers, videographers and digital storytellers to come explore New York City and its surrounding attractions in a completely new light at Adorama INSPIRE. Taking place in and around NYC beginning June 25th, these one-of-kind designed-to-share event experiences will take place at iconic New York landmarks including a tour of an empty Metropolitan Museum of Art, photoshoot at the Freedom Tower Observation Deck, and night shooting in Central Park, with “field trips” to the Storm King Art Center, Belmont Park and more.

Led by some of the most creative minds in photography and filmmaking, Adorama INSPIRE is a weeklong conference-festival that pays homage to cinematography, photography and digital storytelling, offering specially curated workshops focused on improving technical expertise, important industry discussions and artist-infused experiences such as photo walks, drone flying and community art galleries, many of which will be free to attend. Win a trip for two to NYC to attend Adorama INSPIRE.

A few of the stand-out designed-to-share sessions at unique and iconic NYC locales include:

Tuesday, June 26th

Night Sky On-location, Central Park, 7:30pm-10pm. Photographer Stan Honda will be hosting a night sky shooting session in Central Park where he’ll be teaching the basics of photographing celestial objects with a digital camera and ordinary lenses. Experience Central Park at night and you’ll walk away with truly stunning images of the city as darkness falls.

Wednesday, June 27th

Storm King Photo Field Trip with @tutes, Storm King Art Center 10am-7:30pm . Get out of the city for a change and join @tutes for a photo field trip to Storm King Art Center, which collects, exhibits and conserves modern and contemporary art, from large-scale sculptures situated in Storm King’s expansive landscape, to site-specific earthworks, to related drawings and photographs. @tutes will share some photo tips while attendees enjoy the day and art with other photographers. Ticket includes transportation and lunch.

. Get out of the city for a change and join @tutes for a photo field trip to Storm King Art Center, which collects, exhibits and conserves modern and contemporary art, from large-scale sculptures situated in Storm King’s expansive landscape, to site-specific earthworks, to related drawings and photographs. @tutes will share some photo tips while attendees enjoy the day and art with other photographers. Ticket includes transportation and lunch. Creative Elements of Architecture: Out with the Rule Book, Freedom Tower Observation Deck and Oculus, 11am-3pm . See the incredible Freedom Tower and Oculus through the eyes of Olympus Visionary Frank Smith. Frank’s focus on the graphic elements of architecture means that he breaks the standard rules and creates his own unique artistic approach to architectural photography. Follow Frank as he enlightens you on his unique approach in photographing architecture around the globe and see architecture through his lens when the standard rules don’t apply. Ticket includes admission to the Freedom Tower Observation Deck.

. See the incredible Freedom Tower and Oculus through the eyes of Olympus Visionary Frank Smith. Frank’s focus on the graphic elements of architecture means that he breaks the standard rules and creates his own unique artistic approach to architectural photography. Follow Frank as he enlightens you on his unique approach in photographing architecture around the globe and see architecture through his lens when the standard rules don’t apply. Ticket includes admission to the Freedom Tower Observation Deck. Belmont Horse Racing Workshop with Dave Black, Belmont Park, 12pm-7pm. Nikon Ambassador Dave Black will be taking INSPIRE attendees to a day at the races, documenting all that Belmont Park offers. With credits including Sports Illustrated, TIME, Newsweek, ESPN and more, Dave will provide tons of useful guidance on photographing action-packed movement. Ticket includes lunch and admission.

Thursday, June 28th

Empty Met Tour with @tutes, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 8:30am-10am. @tutes is back Wednesday of INSPIRE for a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York like never before – attendees will have access to a VIP empty Met tour. Head inside the Met before opening and see its most famous exhibits with one of the museum’s own guides, with plenty of time to snap photos of your favorite works.

@tutes is back Wednesday of INSPIRE for a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York like never before – attendees will have access to a VIP empty Met tour. Head inside the Met before opening and see its most famous exhibits with one of the museum’s own guides, with plenty of time to snap photos of your favorite works. The Strengths of Speedlites and Strobes, Central Park, 2pm- 4pm . Take a photo walk through Central Park with Francisco Hernandez, a professional on-location portrait photographer. Learn how to maximize lighting gear with the beautiful Central Park as your backdrop.

. Take a photo walk through Central Park with Francisco Hernandez, a professional on-location portrait photographer. Learn how to maximize lighting gear with the beautiful Central Park as your backdrop. Manhattan Skyline at Night, Special Location in Hoboken, 6pm- 9pm. Capture NYC from a totally new vantage point just across the river. After a group ferry ride to a special location in Hoboken, photojournalist and Lumix Global Ambassador Kevin Gilbert and friends will lead a workshop with models/athletes, doing creative portraiture against the stunning NYC skyline.

Attendees can find the full Adorama INSPIRE schedule and registration details here.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass professional video and audio, connected home, musical instruments and more, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Business Solutions; professional equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education via online channels such as the popular AdoramaTV on YouTube.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact

Alexis Isaacs

Zazil Media Group

(e) alexis@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 773 816 7944