Utah Scientific at the 2018 NAB Show

400 Series Hybrid Router

At the 2018 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will demonstrate its new 400 Series hybrid digital router, a flexible platform designed to accommodate next-generation IP signals along with today's high-density SDI. All within a common frame, the 400 Series can handle any number of IP and SDI signal formats along with audio and data. The new SMPTE ST 2110 and SMPTE ST 2022-6/7 IP formats are supported, along with 3G-SDI, analog, HD, SD, and audio signals including analog, digital AES3, MADI, TDM, and AES67.

Additionally, the world's first SDI/IP hybrid "pass-through" card will be available only in the 400 Series. The pass-through card will change how broadcasters look at the SDI/IP transition. The router also handles all major digital and analog audio formats, features advanced signal processing for embedding and de-embedding, and is backed by the industry's only no-fee 10-year warranty.

SynView — 4K and IP Multiviewer

The Utah Scientific 400 Series Hybrid Router integrates with the SynView 4K and IP multiviewer. SynView from Axon is a powerful, modular multiviewer that can handle both 4K and IP video formats. SynView is the industry's only single-field latency multiviewer system to offer external looping for an unlimited number of input channels.

UHD-12G Digital Routing Switcher

Utah Scientific will feature its UHD-12G digital routing switcher at the 2018 NAB Show. The UHD-12G is the industry's first enterprise-class router to enable distribution of a full range of SDI video signals, from SD data rates up to 2160p60, in a single-link interconnect. Ideal for live acquisition of UHDTV content, the UHD-12G simplifies installations, reduces the rack space and cables needed to process 4K signals, and lowers operating expense. Ideal for enterprise broadcasters that need to meet growing consumer demand for UHDTV content, the UHD-12G is able to receive, route, and distribute SDI signals up to the latest 4K/60 standards on a single cable. The router is fully compliant with SMPTE ST 2081 and ST 2082 standards for SDI video and compatible with the full line of Utah Scientific products. In addition, the UHD-12G can be controlled by any version of Utah Scientific's current family of routing control systems, including the SC-4, SC-40, and SC-400.

Cerebrum — Full Facility Control System

In modern broadcasting, multiplatform delivery and multipurpose repackaging of content demand mastery of multiple workflows. Cerebrum software makes the control and monitoring of a traditional or IP broadcast infrastructure easier, more efficient, and cost-effective than ever. Cerebrum provides comprehensive tools with which to configure, control, monitor, and maintain products from any manufacturer within and beyond the broadcasting industry.

"With the industry focus shifting to IP and the next-generation SMPTE ST 2110 standard, our customers are worried about the huge investments they've already made in their SDI workflows. That is why our new 400 Series hybrid router has been met with so much enthusiasm. But we are more than just routers. Visitors to NAB will see that we are multiviewers, signal processing, full facility control, automation, servers, and more. They'll also learn how our hybrid approach offers a future-proof and cost-effective solution for broadcasters making the switch to IP."

— Dave Burland, President and CEO, Utah Scientific

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

