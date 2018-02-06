Artel Video Systems at the 2018 NAB Show:

2018 NAB Show Preview

At the 2018 NAB Show, Artel will feature three integrated end-to-end IP-centric demo areas specifically designed to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate toward all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks. Artel's exhibit will showcase the company's expanding portfolio, including solutions for SMPTE 2110, AES67; SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless protection; and ARQ RIST OTT streaming.

As the show draws closer, Artel will make other major announcements, including plans for interactive demonstrations and integrated IP workflows.

New at the 2018 NAB Show — SMART Media Delivery Platform™

Winner of the IABM Design and Innovation Award 2017, Content and Communication Infrastructure category, the SMART Media Delivery Platform is a carrier-grade, software-defined platform with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The SMART features four video ports for transport of video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to a 10G interface. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1-7 hitless switching, QoS, VLAN tagging, and traffic management. Software-enabled, functionality of the platform can be added or upgraded via software download.

New at the 2018 NAB Show — ARG Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

The ARG Quarra family offers the industry's most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110-10 standard system timing and definition and ST 2059-2 permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment, and they are RAVENNA AES67-approved. ARG Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.

New at the 2018 NAB Show — ARQ IP Streaming System

The ARQ IP Streaming System serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT video applications. Because the ARQ solution is scalable in single-stream increments, broadcasters can quickly add additional ARQ licenses to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services. The ARQ system is simple to configure and ideal for distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, internet, and satellite.

Standards-Based IP Transport With DigiLink and InfinityLink Platforms

Artel's SMARTplatform will be featured with Artel's SMPTE standards-based IP solutions in the company's modular InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms.

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

