Jünger Audio Shows Its D*AP Audio Processors At CABSAT 2018

Digital audio specialist Jünger Audio will be demonstrating its full range of loudness control and audio processing solutions for the broadcast and pro audio industries at this year's CABSAT exhibition in Dubai.

The company will be exhibiting in conjunction with its Middle East partner Tek Signals on booth ZB5-A50.

Jünger Audio’s product range is ideally suited to the Smart Audio concept that has already been adopted by leading broadcasters worldwide and in the Middle East in particular. Smart Audio focuses attention on effective and possibly automated audio production, particularly in live broadcast environments. It encourages broadcasters to invest in simple, reliable and predictable equipment that can automatically deliver audio content while maintaining the high quality that consumers rightly expect.

“Today’s broadcasters need a chain of intelligent and adaptive realtime processing algorithms that work together to deliver a consistent, clear audio experience,” says Jünger Audio’s Head of Business Development, Peter Poers. “At CABSAT we will be showing Smart Audio algorithm solutions and easy to navigate user interfaces so that broadcasters can see for themselves just how simple it can be to deliver high quality sound in a very efficient way, with minimal requirement for manual control or intervention from an operator.”

Alongside intelligent and adaptive processing algorithms, Smart Audio also allows broadcasters to choose devices that are fully interoperable with others in the broadcast environment and can seamlessly integrate with both playout automation systems and logging and monitoring processes.

Jünger Audio’s products include natural sounding products for loudness control, audio monitoring, audio conditioning & metadata management and Dolby® decoding, encoding and transcoding. They deliver a Smart Audio experience because every device already incorporates a collection of adaptive processing algorithms. They also employ the industry standard Ember+ remote protocol that allows seamless integration with an increasingly wide range of compatible equipment.

Among the products on show will be Easy Loudness, the latest member of the D*AP series of standalone loudness processors. The new C8315 and C8316 cards are an addition to the C8000 modular system providing both Dante/AES67 Audio-over-IP and MADI interfaces. With the all new Netbridge series of interface systems Jünger is now shipping a fast and simple interfacing solution to combine established MADI and SDI based studios and production facilities with modern Audio-over-IP environments.

