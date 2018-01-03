XG Technology's IMT Vislink Business Begins Shipping World's-First HCAM HEVC 4K Wireless Camera Systems In Fulfillment of Client Orders

SARASOTA, FL, JANUARY 3, 2018 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its IMTVislink business has begun initial deliveries of HCAM, the world's-first 4K UHD wireless camera systems, to its customers.

IMT Vislink delivered its first HCAM systems to Broadcast RF, and will have a growing run rate of orders for the systems throughout 2018. This reflects a continuing ramping of demand for the systems that began with its introduction in 2017 and many high-profile order commitments from worldwide clients. HCAM will be deployed at prestigious international sporting competitions this year, including the Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and CEO of xG Technology, said, "We are pleased to report that we have commenced delivery of our HCAM systems, and we fully expect the growing popularity of this all-new technology will play a significant role in our revenue plans this year and beyond. HCAM systems are driving the worldwide migration from existing H.264 technology to HEVC and low-latency 4K UHD for wireless camera systems."

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.