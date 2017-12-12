Magewell Streamlines 4K HDMI Video Capture Architectures with New Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT

December 12, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell -- an award-winning developer of innovative video interface devices -- is now shipping the Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT, the latest member of the company's popular Pro Capture family of PCI Express capture hardware. The new model extends the powerful feature set of the previously-released Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus with HDMI signal loop-through connectivity to simplify wiring and workflows.

Like the earlier model, the Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT captures video up to 4096x2160 at 60 frames per second over an HDMI 2.0 input interface, enabling high-quality Ultra HD acquisition for markets and applications including broadcast, medical imaging, gaming, streaming, surveillance, and virtual reality (VR) production. The new loop-through connection reduces workflow costs and complexity by enabling source signals to be sent simultaneously to additional displays or equipment without the need for an external HDMI splitter.

The new loop-through capabilities deliver these benefits for any type of user but will be particularly popular with price-sensitive gamers, who can now record and live-stream their 4K gaming sessions at 60fps from the HDMI output of their game console without requiring a splitter to also connect their monitor.

"The Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT is yet another example of how we are constantly listening to our customers and responding to their needs," said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. "While the original Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus model continues to be very popular, end-users and integrators in a variety of markets have asked for loop-through support to help them streamline their infrastructures. We're pleased to address these requests with this new card."

As with all Magewell Pro Capture cards, input video -- along with embedded audio -- can be sent to multiple software applications simultaneously, with independent control of the resolution, frame rate and video processing settings for each. 10-bit, FPGA-based video processing provides high-quality up/down/cross-conversion, graphic overlay, de-interlacing and more without taking valuable host system CPU cycles away from third-party software.

The Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT supports Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and is compatible with all popular encoding, streaming, live production, web conferencing, lecture capture, medical imaging and VR creation software. A comprehensive SDK lets third-party developers directly leverage the full, advanced feature set of Magewell cards in custom software applications and turnkey solutions.

The new Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT is available immediately. The original Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus also continues to be available for OEM partners who have previously certified the earlier model and wish to continue using it in their systems.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of video and audio processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its I/O devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.