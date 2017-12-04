Cinegy announces new Daniel2 plug-in for Adobe Creative Cloud

Cinegy today announced that it has launched a new version of its Daniel2 Adobe®Creative Cloud® plug-in, designed for the latest Microsoft Windows versions of Adobe Premiere® Pro CC, Adobe After Effects® CC, and Adobe Media Encoder CC. The Daniel2 production codec enables ultra-fast HD, UHD or 8K production on accessible hardware and accelerated HEVC export up to 8K for distribution using NVIDIA GPUs.

The Cinegy Daniel2 codec is architected for massive parallel computing, leveraging modern NVIDIA graphics processors. For other systems or workflows, users can switch between CPU and GPU encoding/decoding, including Intel and AMD CPU. With the plug-in, Daniel2 MXF files load and work the same way as media file format in Adobe Premiere Pro or Adobe Media Encoder. Along with Intel or AMD processor-based systems, users can add a NVIDIA graphics to spread the compute load for further acceleration.

Cinegy co-owner and CTO Jan Weigner said, “The already blisteringly fast Daniel2 Adobe plugin has gotten even faster, and now with CPU support everyone benefits. We’re giving it away because we want the entire industry to benefit from this power, which moves us all forward collectively.”

The new version of Cinegy Adobe Creative Cloud plugin for accelerated Daniel2 and H.264 on Microsoft Windows is available for immediate download at www.daniel2.com.