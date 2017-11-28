Viaccess-Orca Joins Forces With Rambus to Strengthen Security in TVs and Set-Top Boxes

PARIS — Nov. 28, 2017 — Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and monetization of content, announced today that it has collaborated with Rambus Inc., a leader in digital security, services, semiconductor, and IP products, to strengthen its VO Shield Root of Trust (RoT) solution for dynamic, best-in-class security. The CryptoMedia Content Protection Core from Rambus complements VO Shield by enabling a hardware RoT to be embedded directly in the multimedia chipset of devices, including TVs and set-top boxes (STBs). VO Shield is a hardware-based security function embedded inside the VO Sentinel solution and dedicated to fighting control word sharing and chipset breaching. Providing pay-TV operators with a robust content protection solution, Viaccess-Orca enables highly secure and cost-effective delivery of IPTV and OTT services, as well as traditional broadcast.

"This collaboration will be a cutting-edge response to the compromises that exist in hardware devices used to watch pay-TV services," said Bret Sewell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Rambus Security Division. "By adding our CryptoMedia Content Security Platform and Protection Core to its VO Shield solution, Viaccess-Orca will set a new standard for content security. We look forward to building on this collaboration and reaching new heights in content protection."

With VO Shield, operators can upgrade security by adding hardware-dedicated algorithms inside the chipset, strengthening the fight against chipset piracy. VO Shield can be modified after deployment, allowing ultimate flexibility and seamless implementation. Combined with the company's security technology Viaccess-Orca Secure Environment (VSE), which leverages the latest chipset technologies such as Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and security co-processors, Viaccess-Orca Shield allows operators to successfully meet the strict security requirements for delivering premium content, including 4K.

The Rambus CryptoMedia Content Protection Core is a separate, on-chip security block that protects and stores cryptographic keys and computations from attacks. The core is extremely resistant to a wide range of sophisticated attacks, including side-channel attacks, while providing the flexibility to integrate with Viaccess-Orca CAS or DRM solutions.

"We have been investigating several tracks in the silicon domain to strengthen our security offering, and Rambus provides best-in-class technology to protect against hardware compromises," said Cédric Hardouin, Executive Vice President R&D at Viaccess-Orca. "With CryptoMedia Content Protection Core already available in the chipsets of main silicon vendors, and roll-outs with Tier 1 operators expected to take place before the end of this year, Rambus offers a proven approach that greatly benefits our customers as they look to provide a superior and more secure content experience."

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

