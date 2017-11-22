ELEMENTS NAS Wins Satis Coup de Coeur Award 2017

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has announced that its scalable media server and storage appliance ELEMENTS NAS was awarded the Coup de Coeur at the Satis Expo 2017 in Paris. The judges acknowledged the unit’s exceptional design and unique features that include 25/100 GbE connectivity, enabling customers to handle 4K RAW workflows via Ethernet, currently not possible using existing 10GbE technology.

Specifically designed for the broadcast and post-production industry, ELEMENTS NAS’ enhanced performance benefits especially high-end grading, compositing and editing workflows. By allowing existing OM3-based/fibre based peripheral equipment to be utilized, such as SFP+/LC and patch panels, including existing 10GbE and original Fibre Channel based infrastructuresover a single Ethernet port, NAS provides a cost-effective alternative to 16Gbit Fibre Channel.

“We are very proud that the judges at Satis Expo in Paris awarded ELEMENTS again! Our Media Librarywon the Coup de Coeur in 2016, and now ELEMENTS NAS has been recognized as a unique solution – we are thrilled!” says André Kamps, CEO of ELEMENTS. “We always strive to stay onestep ahead, and the implementation of 25/100GbE has further extended the use of Ethernet-based networks for high-end collaborative workflows.”

As with every ELEMENTS appliance, ELEMENTS NAS is equipped with the company’s unique set of field-proven and fully intuitive workflow enhancement tools. Standard features embrace virtually all tools required on a daily basis, such as a comprehensive user and rights management, an intelligent file manager and a task manager for customized workflow automation, all of which are managed through a fully intuitive graphical user interface for exceptional ease-of- operation. ELEMENTS’ award-winning Media Library, a web-based mediaasset management and editing option, provides useful, yet, easy to use features, supporting every important step of a digital post-production workflow. Accessible through a fully intuitive graphical user interface, ELEMENTS users are able to view, pre-select and annotate media assets from anywhere.

The easy-to-use Rough-Cut editing tool empowers the director or editor to create rough-cuts right on set, using any standard computer or tablet. Rough cuts conducted with the Media Library are fully compatible with virtually every professional editing application available today, including Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere, so the entire project can be transferred seamlessly, while fully supporting Avid bin-locking and project sharing.

