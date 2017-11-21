SIS LIVE to Feature Anylive and Gateway Occasional Use Service at CABSAT 2018

SIS LIVE’s Anylive fibre network already provides permanent connectivity for more than 125 sport and entertainment venues throughout the UK and Ireland for the transfer of low-latency video, audio and data, providing exciting new acquisition and production options for end-users around the globe.

SIS LIVE Managing Director David Meynell said, “Anylive is extremely popular and its reliability is second to none. We look forward to discussing Anylive and our other services during CABSAT to highlight the benefits our network connectivity can bring to that market.”

In parallel, SIS LIVE will also feature its new SIS LIVE Gateway Service, which in conjunction with ABS technical and operational staff offers broadcasters and service providers a managed, flexible, and highly sought-after Occasional Use platform at very competitive rates.

Meynell adds, “Our SIS LIVE Gateway Service enables users in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas to benefit from Occasional Use video and data delivery that utilises world-class broadcast assets.”

SIS LIVE can be found at CABSAT 2018 on Stand ZB1-C23. For more information, visit www.sislive.tv.