IHSE USA Products at the Government Video Expo 2017

Draco tera enterprise Matrix Switch

At Government Video Expo 2017, IHSE will demonstrate the Draco tera enterprise hybrid fiber/ Cat-X Matrix Switch designed for large-scale, KVM-class signal routing in space-constrained work areas such as mobile production, production studios, or command-and-control environments. More than 1,000 systems are deployed worldwide.

Available in a nonblocking matrix design with 48, 80, 160, 288, or 576 ports, the Draco tera enterprise matrix houses cards to accommodate any combination of Cat-X, fiber, and XV fiber (for 4K video) inputs/outputs, as well as the Draco UNI I/O card for 3G-SDI and USB 3.0 sources. XV fiber cards support IHSE's next-generation 49x Series 4K extenders using the highly efficient Fraunhofer Lightweight Image Codec (Lici®) for perfect video performance. The matrix can be fitted with IHSE's 480-CTRL2, an enhanced version of the Draco tera CPU board, which includes a genlock port for SDI switching options and a network port for backup in critical environments. The system is capable of full SMPTE serial digital switching that conforms to ST 424, ST 292, and ST 259.

Through IHSE's latest tera tool configuration software, system administrators can set up multiscreen mouse control, allowing users to share a keyboard and mouse connected to up to eight extenders. When used with IHSE's Matrix Grid option, the tera tool makes it possible for administrators to combine up to 24 matrix frames controlled through a single switch-control environment. The optional Matrix Grid board can share up to eight signals among multiple matrix frames using just one duplex fiber connection.

A full-featured set of administrative tools includes system diagnostics, extended switching, firmware updates, and license management for future updates. The Draco tera enterprise contains built-in system analysis and configuration tools for EDID management and keyboard/mouse ghosting to emulate common features across dissimilar devices. There are also built-in network control options for SNMP, SNTP, SYSLOG, and LDAP.

Draco tera enterprise Matrix Switch comes with redundant power. An optional API is available for third-party control development.

Draco ultra DP Now Supports 4K at 30 bit, 4:4:4

Also on display at Government Video Expo 2017 will be the Draco ultra DP, the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60-hertz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici®) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color-ready).

The Draco ultra DP extender allows users to operate CPUs from devices — including DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices — from a remotely located workstation over a single duplex fiber cable. The extender transfers fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a 60-hertz refresh rate and full color depth (30 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output and for data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.

Draco vario Extenders to Support SDI Signal Formats

Government Video Expo 2017 attendees will get a close-up look at the Draco vario SDI extender, the most recent addition to the company's Draco vario KVM extender series. IHSE's latest SDI extender converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches. The new extender allows source and destination extensions up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber.

An integrated signal-conversion function uses IHSE's flex-port technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender connected to the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the matrix can switch any of the DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort CPU units to the SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.

Optional dual ports are available on both the CON and CPU for connecting the units to the matrix switch in various combinations. This capability enables an uninterrupted connection during maintenance, a backup system in fully redundant or mission-critical environments, or the ability to share CPU sources between multiple KVM systems.

