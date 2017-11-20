Wazee Digital's Greg Loose and Brian Noecker to Co-Present on AWS Snowball at AWS re:Invent 2017

DENVER — Nov. 20, 2017 — Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, today announced that Chief Technology Officer Greg Loose and Vice President of Information Systems and Services Brian Noecker will present at AWS re:Invent 2017 in Las Vegas. The one-hour presentation, titled "Migrating Millions of Video Content Files to the Cloud Using AWS Snowball," will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Venetian, Level 4, Delfino 4005.

The presentation will provide an overview of how Wazee Digital is using AWS Snowball to migrate millions of files and over 4 petabytes of video and still images from a private data center into Amazon Web Services (AWS). Further, this presentation will touch on the key considerations, design, and approach; lessons learned throughout the process; and why Wazee Digital made the decision to go "all in" on AWS.

"Our use of AWS Snowball was predicated on moving very large video files in the most elegant and rapid way with security at top of mind," said Loose. "Further, the use of AWS Snowball gives our company confidence that the data we are migrating will make it safely and securely to its destination. It's a massive decision to make — how you will transfer data — and once again, we're trusting AWS to help facilitate the process and ensure a successful migration. This project is a case study on how to migrate large data sets to a public cloud environment in the most efficient and repeatable way possible. We are looking forward to sharing our story at AWS re:Invent 2017."

AWS Snowball is an 80-terabyte data transport solution that accelerates moving terabytes to petabytes of data onto AWS. Wazee Digital is leveraging the AWS Snowball to transfer large amounts of data onto Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

AWS re:Invent is one of the largest global conferences focused on cloud computing. The sessions are meant to boost proficiency and educate attendees on topics such as cloud architecture, continuous deployment, monitoring and management, performance, security, migration, and more. Speakers include engineers, product leads, expert users, and AWS architects.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries — all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

