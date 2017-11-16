Pixel Power showcases workflows and productivity at CABSAT 2018

Pixel Power is unique in building on its graphics architecture with tightly integrated workflow and productivity tools. This allows it to create automated content production systems, capable of creating all the different versions of a trailer or promo and thereby eliminating all the dull repetitive tasks and releasing talented staff to focus on creative work.

Through two core technology frameworks – StreamMaster media processing and Gallium workflow orchestration – Pixel Power can work with broadcasters and media enterprises to create tailored workflows, quickly and easily. Systems can support multiple tasks from automated content production all the way to uncompromised premium channel playout. The software architecture means that Pixel Power automation systems can exist on premises or in the cloud – or a combination of the two – with equal power, flexibility and resilience.

“We have been committed to the Middle East market for many years, and CABSAT is an important opportunity for us to discuss advanced capabilities with MENA customers,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “Because we moved to a software-defined, micro-services architecture early, and because we were already well-established as the best source of advanced graphics, we are now seen as a market leader.”

The Pixel Power approach to technology also allows the company to offer a range of pricing models, from outright purchase to licensing by time or output. This helps users link costs directly to revenues, and allows them to try new services or offer pop-up channels. It also means users can add new functionality, like 4k or HDR, as they need it.

“We are celebrating 30 years as a business dedicated to graphics and automation for broadcast and media,” Gilbert added. “Today our emphasis is on helping our customers achieve uncompromised on-screen excellence, while controlling costs and eliminating unnecessary labour, allowing staff to concentrate on delighting audiences.”

Pixel Power will be demonstrating its complete range of graphics, production automation and channel playout solutions at CABSAT 2018, on stand Z5-103.