AJA and Avid Team Up On Avid Artist | DNxIP Hardware Interface

New Device Based on AJA Io IP Technology Streamlines Professional I/O with Avid Media Composer for IP Workflows

Chiba, Japan, Inter BEEBooth #7308— AJA Video Systems today announced that it has collaborated with Avid® to develop Avid Artist™ | DNxIP™, a new hardware interface option for Avid Media Composer® users that supports high frame rate, deep color and high dynamic range IP workflows. Avid Artist | DNxIP is a Thunderbolt™ 3 equipped I/O device that enables the transfer of SMPTE standard HD video over 10 GigE IP networks, with high-quality local monitoring over 3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0.

Based on the new Io IP, Avid Artist | DNxIP is custom engineered to Avid’s specifications, and includes an XLR audio input on the front of the device for microphone or line level sources. Avid Artist | DNxIP leverages the power of Thunderbolt 3 to facilitate simple, fast HD/SD video and audio ingest/output from/to IP networks. It features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining and two SFP+ cages for video and audio routing over 10 GigE IP networks. The portable, aluminum encased device also supports SMPTE 2022-6 uncompressed video, audio and VANC data over IP, as well as SMPTE 2022-7 for redundancy protection.

“The increased agility and efficiency of IP workflows is a must have for content creators and broadcasters in today’s competitive climate,” said Alan Hoff, VP of Market Solutions for Avid. “We’ve collaborated with AJA on the newest addition to our Avid Artist product line, Avid Artist DNxIP, which offers broadcasters and post-production facilities a portable yet powerful video interface for IP workflows.”

“Avid Artist | DNxIP is the next evolution of our development efforts with Avid, a trusted technology partner. We’re excited to be teaming up with with them again on a next-generation hardware option that meets the needs of professional IP workflows,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Avid Artist | DNxIP feature highlights include:

-- Laptop or desktop HD/SD capture and playback over IP across Thunderbolt 3

-- Audio input for analog microphone to record single-channel 16-bit D/A analog audio, 48 kHz sample rate, balanced, using industry standard XLR

-- Backwards compatibility with existing Thunderbolt hosts

-- SMPTE 2022-6 and 2022-7 I/O

-- Dual 10 GigE connectivity via two SFP+ cages compatible with 10 GigE SFP transceiver modules from leading third-party providers

-- Two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining of up to six Thunderbolt devices

-- 3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 video monitoring

-- Audio I/O: 16-channel embedded SDI; 8-channel embedded HDMI; 4-channel analog audio In and 4-channel audio Out via XLR break-out

-- Small, rugged design suited for an array of production environments

-- Downstream keyer

-- Standard 12v 4-pin XLR for AC or battery power

Pricing and Availability

Avid Artist | DNxIP will be available through authorized Avid resellers in early 2018. For more information about this product, visit http://www.avid.com/products/avid-artist-io.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #

Avid, the Avid logo, Media Composer and Artist are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.