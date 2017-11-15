AJA Unveils Io IP with Thunderbolt™ 3 at Inter BEE 2017

Chiba, Japan, Inter BEE Booth #7308— AJA Video Systemstoday announced the new Io IP capture and output device for broadcast IP workflows. The portable device simplifies the transfer of SMPTE standard HD video over 10 GigE IP networks, with high-quality local monitoring over 3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0, and supports high frame rate, deep color and high dynamic range workflows.

Harnessing the throughput of Thunderbolt 3, Io IP enables fast, reliable ingest/output from/to IP networks for HD/SD video and audio workflows. Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs and PCs, it works with a range of production, post, mastering and streaming tools from Apple®, Adobe®, Avid®, Autodesk®, Telestream® and many others. Io IP features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining, and two SFP+ cages for video and audio routing over 10 GigE IP networks. The rugged, aluminum encased device supports SMPTE 2022-6 uncompressed video, audio and VANC data over IP, as well as SMPTE 2022-7 for redundancy protection.

“Broadcast professionals are up against a number of challenges in the transition to IP, and we’re consistently looking at creating tools to simplify that transition. Io IP combines the speed of Thunderbolt 3 with the connectivity, quality and reliability of our Io products to bring powerful I/O capabilities to IP workflows, bridging compatibility with existing infrastructure and standard creative tools,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Its rich feature set, expansive connectivity and compact design give professionals tremendous flexibility and performance in the field.”

Io IP feature highlights include:

--Laptop or desktop HD/SD capture and playback over IP across Thunderbolt 3

-- Backwards compatibility with existing Thunderbolt hosts

-- SMPTE 2022-6 and 2022-7 I/O

-- Dual 10 GigE connectivity via two SFP+ cages, compatible with 10 GigE SFP transceiver modules from leading third-party providers

-- Two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining of up to six Thunderbolt devices

--3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 video monitoring

-- Audio I/O: 16-channel embedded SDI; 8-channel embedded HDMI; 4-channel analog audio In and 4-channel audio out via XLR break-out

-- Small, rugged design suited for an array of production environments

-- Downstream keyer

-- Standard 12v 4-pin XLR for AC or battery power

-- Compatibility with creative applications including Adobe Premiere® Pro, Apple FCP X, Avid Media Composer®; FilmLight products; AJA Control Room and more

-- 3-year international warranty

Pricing and Availability

Io IP will be available February 2018 for US MSRP $2495. For more information, please visit: https://www.aja.com/products/io-ip

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and assembled at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

