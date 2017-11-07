Digital Alert Systems Announces Technology Partnership With NVerzion

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Nov. 7, 2017 — Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a subsidiary of Monroe Electronics, today announced a technology partnership that integrates its exclusive EAS-Net™ communications software with NVerzion's CloudNine video server system. As a result, customers benefit from a direct IP link between the DAS DASDEC™ emergency messaging platform and NVerzion's video servers to handle Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) messages. The integration helps U.S. television and cable companies using NVerzion equipment to fulfill EAS/CAP mandates, and provides NVerzion customers a means to integrate emergency messaging within a traditional master control room or other playback control environment.

"Digital Alert Systems welcomes EAS-Net partners that add value to our award-winning DASDEC platform by building on the wealth of experience and knowledge that went into it. NVerzion has done just that with its thoughtful enhancements to the interface," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Digital Alert Systems. "While not required, those enhancements contribute to a modern, refined interface using the latest network topologies — one that streamlines connections, simplifies the setup and utilization of messaging equipment, and adds value for viewers. Because of integrations like this one with NVerzion, customers can select the best equipment for their applications and know it is capable of meeting EAS/CAP message requirements."

Under the technology partnership, DAS' EAS/CAP messaging capabilities integrate directly with NVerzion's graphic overlay and audio playback systems over multiple channels. This direct IP link means all EAS/CAP communications can be sent over the network connection, allowing users to bypass clunky old serial port, contact closure, and baseband audio interfaces. Furthermore, to make the interface more understandable, NVerzion has color-coded the message background to better match the severity of the alert: green for tests, yellow for watches, and red for warnings or other high-level alerts.

"In order to keep the public informed in an emergency and comply with FCC regulations in broadcast, our customers count on our video-server products to handle EAS messaging. This technology integration with Digital Alert Systems further proves we can support our customers' workflows with even greater efficiency," said Reed Haslam, NVerzion's director of sales. "The DASDEC EAS system is rock-solid and designed by people with many years of experience related to EAS. Our customers now get the benefit of that experience in an all-inclusive, best-of-breed solution, so they'll have all the tools required to deliver critical alerts to the public while ensuring FCC compliance."

