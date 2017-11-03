Steadicam Volt; 3-Axis Motorized Smartphone Camera Stabilizer Available

The Steadicam Volt, a 3-axis motorized smartphone camera stabilizer by Steadicam, a division of the Tiffen Company is now available. As the first in its class to offer the user complete control of image framing and composition, the Volt serves as a versatile tool for content creation, easily operated by a wide range of users. With the Steadicam Volt, consumers will have the opportunity to capture outstanding Steadicam quality video right from their smartphone.

Product Benefits:

Lightweight and folding design enable easy storage and transportation



Accompanying iOS APP allows for precise balance and tuning

Accommodates phone sizes with or without case from 100 – 200g in weight and 58 to 80mm wide

Haptic control utilizes Simulated Inertia™ Dual operating modes for beginners and experienced users

Uses long life rechargeable Lithium Ion batteries

Bluetooth enabled

Engineered to provide the utmost precision and control, the Steadicam Volt will enable smartphone users to capture high quality video content with ease. Additionally, the simulated feeling of inertia on the pan axis will improve the overall handing of the gimbal, giving users the stability they need to film with remarkable precision.

About Tiffen

Tiffen is a leading manufacturer of imaging accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries, including: Tiffen optical photographic filters and lens accessories; Steadicam camera stabilizing systems; Lowel location lighting equipment; Domke camera bags and Zing camera covers; Dfx digital effects software; Listec teleprompters; Davis & Sanford tripods and support systems; and Stroboframe flash brackets.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. Steadicam is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. Steadicam Volt is currently a pending trademark of The Tiffen Company.