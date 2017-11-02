Tightrope Simplifies Live IP Contribution and Channel Branding for Community Broadcasters with Cablecast 6.3

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA,November 2, 2017–Tightrope Media Systems today announced version 6.3 of its comprehensive CablecastBroadcast Automation platform, featuring two powerful new capabilities that simplify workflows, reduce equipment requirements and lower costs for community TV broadcasters. New IP input support for Cablecast Flex servers allows users to bring in live feeds from remote locations over cost-effective IP networks without requiring decoder hardware, while expanded channel branding abilities enable the keying of rich visual elements and messages over live video sources.

Throughout the media industry, IP-based networks are being increasingly used for the transport of video and audio signals both within facilities and between locations. Version 6.3’s new RTP input option enables Cablecast Flex servers to directly ingest H.264-encoded RTP streams, letting producers deliver live feeds of events such as sporting matches and council meetings from remote sites over an IP network without needinga dedicated receiver or decoder unit at the station.

The IP input option also expands the number of sources that a station can manage with a single Cablecast Flex 4 server. While each of a Cablecast Flex 4 server’s four SDI connections could already be flexibly configured as inputs or outputs (I/O’s), sources brought into Cablecast directly via IP do not consume a baseband interface, leaving all four I/O’s available for playout or SDI-based recording. All Cablecast functionality available with SDI sources can also be used with IP inputs, including live broadcasting, recording, channel branding and live streaming to online and mobile viewers.

Cablecast 6.3’s new live channel branding capabilities enable Cablecast Flex servers to key station logo bugs, text crawls and graphics over live input sources, saving broadcasters money by eliminating the need for costly external keying equipment. Complementing Cablecast’s existing ability to apply such branding during playout of file-based content, the new live overlay features also help customers ensure that critical emergency messages are displayed to community viewers regardless of whether the channel is showing live or pre-recorded programming. Live branding can be applied to both SDI and IP-based inputs.

“Our users love Cablecast’s ability to simplify their workflows and lower their operating costs,” said Steve Israelsky, VP Sales and Marketing, Tightrope Media Systems. “With version 6.3, we’re extending these efficiencies to minimize their need for supporting equipment while maximizing the value of their Cablecast investment. The new IP input support aligns perfectly with the industry’s accelerating trend towards IP-based production workflows, while live channel branding lets customers enhance their broadcasts without the high cost of standalone keyers.”

The live channel branding features will be included standard with the Cablecast 6.3 upgrade, which is free for Cablecast Flex customers who are on up-to-date support agreements. IP input support will be available as a chargeable option for Cablecast 6.3 users.

Tightrope will showcase the new version this week at the Alliance for Community Media (ACM) Northeast Regionconference and trade show, taking place November 1-3 in North Falmouth, Massachusetts. Cablecast 6.3 is slated for release at the end of November.

About Tightrope Media Systems

Founded in 1997, Tightrope Media Systems is the pioneer of web-centric digital signage and broadcast automation systems. With its Cablecast portfolio, the company provides station automation, video servers, Internet video on demand and live streaming, while its Carousel Digital Signage system powers on-premise content and out-of-home networks across multiple business verticals. Tightrope's award winning systems are used throughout the world. You can reach Tightrope Media Systems at (866) 866-4118 or visit them on the web at http://www.trms.com.