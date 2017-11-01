Studio Technologies Releases STcontroller Application

SKOKIE, IL, NOVEMBER 1, 2017 - Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, has released its new STcontroller software application. This application offers a quick and easy means of confirming and revising microphone input parameters associated with several of Studio Technologies' Dante-compatible products. It is offered at no charge and is available for download on the Studio Technologies website.

STcontroller is compatible with personal computers running several versions of the Windows operating system. Installation is fast, and the program requires a minimal amount of the personal computer's resources. Upon executing, STcontroller automatically identifies compatible devices on the Dante network. The Dante device names will be displayed and then the user can select and control the desired units.

The initial release of STcontroller supports the Model 214, 215, and 216 Announcer's Consoles, the Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante Interface, and the Model 5414 Mic/Line Input & Line Output Interface. Using STcontroller, the key microphone input parameters can be observed and adjusted, specifically the gain of the microphone preamplifier circuitry and the on/off status of the P48 phantom power source. In addition, STcontroller allows the on/off status of the Model 5414's high-pass filter (HPF) function to be selected.

"We enjoy the challenge of creating products that solve real problems and increase the efficiency of our customers' workflow," says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. "Dante products from Studio Technologies are commonly used in on-air sports and entertainment applications. Audio technicians and engineers are typically located some distance away from the physical units. For example, in a production truck or trailer that is linked via fiber optic cable with a stadium or arena booth or commentator location. With STcontroller, the key audio parameters can be adjusted, as required, wherever the Dante network is deployed. This will both save time and ensure that optimal audio performance can be easily obtained."

STcontroller is compatible with both current and previously delivered units from the list of products mentioned above. Applicable units that are already in the field can be made compatible via a simple, free-of-charge firmware update. Future releases of STcontroller will also support upcoming Studio Technologies Dante-compliant products. An expanded set of features will be offered to support the capabilities of the new products.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for studio and mobile broadcast, stadium and corporate environments, and related applications. Known for "designing for the way professionals work," the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled Audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.