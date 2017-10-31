Wohler Helps TIMES NOW Upgrade to HD With AMP1-8-M Audio Monitors

MUMBAI, OCTOBER 31, 2017 - Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, announces that it is part of an HD transition equipment upgrade forTIMES NOW, a leading 24-hour English language news channel in India.

"We needed to upgrade our existing audio monitoring units to keep up with the evolving inputs used in the industry," says Kalyan Chakravarthi, Head of Broadcast Engineering, Times Network. "The AMP1-8-M is a 3G-SDI unit that monitors two groups of eight channels of audio, with good quality speakers and within our budget, which made it the perfect fit for our transition. Times Network has used Wohler monitors [Wohler's AMP2-16V units] in the past and we have continued to be satisfied with its solutions. We know Wohler as a brand and know that the company offers exceptional sound quality and a reliable, robust system."

Ideal for in-studio or remote productions, the AMP1-8-M provides instantaneous selection and summing of up to eight SDI audio channels. The AMP1-8-M offers fast, intuitive operation for monitoring SDI audio in the most demanding production applications at an extremely competitive price. It features adjustable volume and balance controls, clear display of levels and phase indications on bright 2.4-inch, LED-backlit LCD displays, with configurations that can be created, saved and recalled via an intuitive front panel interface. Users can monitor through built-in speakers, headphones or analog outputs.

TIMES NOW is India's leading 24-hour English language news channel. TIMES NOW is available across all platforms in India, including analog and digital cable, DTH and on mobile. The Channel can be viewed live outside of India on http://www.timesnownews.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Creating the first in-rack audio monitoring product over 30 years ago, Wohler Technologies continues to develop critical pieces of signal monitoring technology. Adapting to the evolving standards and needs of modern professionals, the company is a leader in providing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced audio, video and data monitoring including powerful Audio and Video over IP capabilities. Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring for a developing range of signal types, such as Dante, Ravenna/AES67, MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, UHD/4K and SMPTE 2022-6.

Based in Hayward, California, many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities are among Wohler's customers.

