PMC Launches result6 Compact Nearfield Monitor at AES 2017

UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC will unveil result6, a brand new compact nearfield reference monitor, at this year’s AES convention in New York (Booth 330).

PMC’s new two-way active result6 loudspeaker delivers on every level as it combines all the attributes for which the company’s pro reference monitors are internationally renowned. These include high resolution and detail, accurate and extended bass, consistent tonal balance on all levels and wide dispersion and sweet spot — all distilled into an affordable nearfield reference with the emphasis on elegant simplicity.

The two-way design features a 27mm soft-dome tweeter with dispersion grille and a mid/bass unit composed of a doped natural fibre, both custom-designed for the result6. The LF driver was developed using a groundbreaking laser-based measurement system, recently introduced into the design process at PMC, which determines the electromechanical performance of the driver with extreme accuracy and allows the bass driver to be perfectly integrated with the Advanced Transmission Line™ — the proprietary bass-loading system at the heart of all PMC products.

The built-in dual amplifiers supply 65W and 100W of power to the HF and LF drivers respectively. Extremely efficient, low-distortion and high-damping-factor Class-D designs, they provide plenty of headroom and ensure the result6 has a generous dynamic response given its compact dimensions. The elegant, pure analogue crossover, which was also designed specifically for the result6 using circuit-modelling techniques, keeps both drivers working at peak efficiency, while non-invasive limiting protects the LF and HF units from damage without adversely affecting their sound. Finally, simple rear-panel trim controls allow users ±10dB of amplifier output level adjustment to suit the precise requirements of the chosen listening environment.

A distinctive aspect of the result6's physical design is its finned HF driver surround. The D-Fins, as PMC call the HF diffraction fins, deliver two significant sonic benefits: they widen the loudspeaker’s already generous sweet spot to give excellent off-axis response over a larger area, and also block cabinet edge effects to ensure the result6's HF response remains razor-sharp and free of smearing.

"The result6 provides the perfect introduction to the benefits of ATL™ technology for audio professionals new to our range," explains Oliver Thomas, PMC's Head of Design. "Of course, as is the PMC way, a great deal of advanced design work has been involved behind the scenes. There are no overly complex DSP-based user options or room profiles; instead, the result6 achieves its characteristically neutral, dependable reference sound solely on the strength of its meticulous engineering. From the user's perspective, you can plug it in and immediately trust what you hear, allowing you to create the best-sounding results in the shortest possible time."

PMC will be showing result6 on booth #330 at the 143rd AES Convention, October 18-20, at the Javits Centre in New York. Also on show will be the company’s ever popular twotwo series of studio monitors.

In addition, PMC will have a separate demo room (1E06) where it will demonstrate some of its larger studio monitors such as the flagship QB1-XBD-A and IB2-XBD-A monitor systems and the Award-winning MB3S-XBD-A and BB6 monitors that were launched earlier this year at NAMM.

Demonstrations and playbacks will be supported by PMC’s Masters of Audio seminar programme — a lively and popular series of events featuring a select group of eminent, world-renowned music professionals.

For more information about the result6, please visit PMC at AES booth 330 or follow this link to PMC’s website where full details are available:

http://www.pmc-speakers.com/products/professional/active/result6

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist's original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company's proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.