DVEO to Highlight Dynamic Ad Insertion Solutions at Broadcast India 2017 – Including Ad Substitution, "Channel in a Box", and More

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, will demonstrate their many unique ad insertion and broadcast playout server solutions in Stand F-605 at Broadcast India, October 12-14 in Mumbai, India.

Also at Broadcast India, Atul Anandpura, DVEO's Director of Product Development, will be a speaker at the conference, with his presentation titled "Advertising Technology Creates Easy Monetization Opportunities in IP Content Delivery" on Thursday, October 12. The presentation will describe how telcos, cable operators, and content providers can add video clips, graphics, and text anywhere into live or stored content in real-time without manual intervention. It will also illustrate how ads can be targeted at viewers based on viewing device, location, and/or program content.

"We are proud to present some of our leading edge telco products at Broadcast India," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Our combination advertising and playout solutions offer affordable content monetization and advertising ROI for Telcos, IP video operators, digital broadcasters, and the cable industry. We can also customize these products to meet customer specifications."

DVEO products at Broadcast India will include:

Automatic Ad Substitution System -- Ad Seeker™ ASI/IP Targeted Multistream Dynamic Ad Insertion and Delivery Platform -- AD SPOTTER™ Multichannel Ad Inserter for Mobile Multi Screen Video Delivery and for OTT -- Ad Serter™ IP/ASI/SDI 30 Channel Telco Class Ad & Text Inserter -- Ad Serter™ Telco IP/IP 1-30 Programs Cost Effective "Channel in a Box" Playout Server – Channel Manager™

1. Automatic Ad Substitution System -- AD Seeker ASI/IP

Available in ASI or IP versions, the Ad Seeker ASI/IP detects the presence of different types of advertising such as pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll in content that has no ad triggering mechanism. It is designed to find most types of ads and automatically substitute designated ads in these locations. Designed for content where advertising is inserted at the content preparation stage. Customers use the Ad Seeker ASI/IP to run new ads in place of outdated ads, or to change incoming ads to regional ads in the local language.

The ASI version supports one to 8 DVB-ASI streams, and the IP version supports one to 20 IP streams. The system relies on a one to six minute live buffer to apply DVEO's deep inspection algorithms that yield excellent results.

2. Targeted Multistream Dynamic Ad Insertion and Delivery Platform -- AD SPOTTER

The AD SPOTTER, DVEO's popular multi-criteria advertising platform, uses content and viewer information to make decisions about the actual ads played out to all viewers, to dynamically select ads to maximize revenue. The AD SPOTTER generates SCTE-35 and/or cue tones with content type information, interprets SCTE-35 information and the viewer's receiver data, and then seamlessly inserts user targeted ads into live or stored transport streams. Ads can be initiated via almost any mechanism, such as SCTE 35, RS-422, IP messaging, scheduled or manual triggering.

3. Multichannel Ad Inserter for Mobile Multi Screen Video Delivery and for OTT -- Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI

Available in IP, DVB-ASI, or SDI/HD-SDI versions for one to four SD or HD channels, the Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI automatically inserts video clips, ads, graphics, text, and logos anywhere into live or stored content in real-time without manual intervention. It stores ads on the local disk and plays them on a schedule, or via signaling like SCTE 35 signals. The Ad Serter manages ad inventories, logs ad plays, and generates a "proof of play" list for traffic & billing.

The system works with most fonts -- Indian, Chinese, Arabic, etc., via Unicode interface. Operators can add last minute content such as static or scrolling text or even a .png image on top of the video.

4. 30 Channel Telco Class Ad & Text Inserter -- Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 1-30 Programs

The enterprise class Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 1-30 Programs is a high density ad server platform that enables Telco TV/OTT operators to operate 30 channels (programs) via a single box. It simultaneously processes up to 30 live and stored SD streams, or 8 720p streams, or 8 1080p streams.

The system plays out stored content from the attached hard drive on a schedule and simultaneously plays other programs live as they arrive via IP from satellites or other sources. It provides ad, logo, or video clip insertion or splicing for each program.

5. Cost Effective "Channel in a Box" Playout Server -- Channel Manager

Designed for broadcast and cable operators, the Channel Manager is a cost effective "Channel in a Box" integrated playout system with scheduled or triggered content playout. It plays live and stored video content, downloads commercials from the cloud, inserts commercials into programming, and adds channel logos and scrolling text. It also scales incoming video to add graphics to the side and bottom of the screen. The system works with most emergency alert systems.

The Channel Manager interfaces with station traffic and billing systems, manages ad inventories, and provides "proof of play" for all ads and emergency messages played. DVB-ASI or SDI/HD-SDI versions are available in single or four channel versions.

All of DVEO's dynamic advertising and playout solutions can add advertisements that are inside, over, or around the video content via slices, overlays, crawl messages, alert bugs, and video "squeezes". In addition, DVEO's advertising solutions can be integrated with DVEO's powerful Atlas™ Live/VOD media distribution servers.

