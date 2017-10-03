Olympusat Distributes High-Quality Video With End-to-End QC and Monitoring Solution From Interra Systems

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Oct. 3, 2017 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that Olympusat, one of the largest independent media companies in North America, has deployed an end-to-end, fully integrated and scalable QC and monitoring solution from Interra Systems. Olympusat is using Interra Systems' BATON® file-based QC solution and ORION™ real-time content monitor to deliver superior-quality, error-free video and audio content to customers, including major pay-TV operators in the U.S. and Latin America.

"Olympusat is known for carrying premium entertainment brands, and the quality of content we deliver has to be very high," said Peter Savov, senior vice president of technology at Olympusat. "Interra Systems's solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators across the world. Their platforms offer easy integration into our existing workflow and dramatically speed up our QC and monitoring operations, allowing us to provide the purest level of video content to our customers."

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Olympusat is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production, and technical services. The company has established itself as a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its more than 100 SD and HD Spanish- and English-language television networks, which include the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, the popular Ultra HD Plex, and distinctive faith and family and specialty suites representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Recently, Olympusat launched VEMOX, a white label OTT TV Everywhere B2B solution, available through Consolidated Communications on Samsung Smart TVs and LG Smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick platforms.

Olympusat is primarily using BATON to validate external deliveries, especially to OTT providers like Amazon. BATON provides comprehensive quality and ABR checks, ensuring that Olympusat content passes quality standards at each step in the workflow. High availability is a key component of the BATON solution, which means the system will continue operating even if one of the hardware components is down.

ORION performs critical monitoring functions for Olympusat on hundreds of services simultaneously from a single platform, increasing efficiency and providing the media company with a single point of visibility and access to important information, such as status, alerts, alarms, visible impairments, error reports, triggered captures, and more. In particular, Olympusat uses ORION to detect audio level related issues and other transport stream over IP related errors. ORION is built on industry proven audio/video quality checks to produce actionable alarms that ensure quick error resolution.

"Media companies without a good QC and monitoring solution are doing their customers and ultimately television viewers a disservice. Time and time again, manual QC and monitoring has proven to be ineffective and inaccurate compared with solutions that support a combination of automation and manual intervention," said Ashish Basu, vice president, global sales and business development at Interra Systems. "Our end-to-end QC and monitoring solution puts automated and manual checks in place, allowing Olympusat to deliver flawless video in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible."

