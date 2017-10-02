Utah Scientific at the 2017 NAB Show New York

2017 NAB Show New York Preview

Utah Scientific

Booth N758

400 Series Hybrid Router

At the 2017 NAB Show New York, Utah Scientific will demonstrate its new 400 Series hybrid digital router, a flexible platform designed to accommodate next-generation IP signals along with today's high-density SDI. All within a common frame, the 400 Series can handle any number of IP and SDI signal formats along with audio and data. The new SMPTE ST 2110 and SMPTE ST 2022-6/7 IP formats are supported, together with 3G-SDI, analog, HD, SD, and audio signals including analog, digital AES3, MADI, TDM, and AES67. The router also handles all major digital and analog audio formats, features advanced signal processing for embedding and de-embedding, and is backed by the industry's only no-fee 10-year warranty.

UHD-12G Digital Routing Switcher

Also in New York, Utah Scientific will feature its UHD-12G digital routing switcher, the industry's first enterprise-class router to enable distribution of a full range of SDI video signals, from SD data rates up to 2160p60 in a single-link interconnect. Ideal for live acquisition of UHDTV content, the UHD-12G simplifies installations, reduces the rack space and cables needed to process 4K signals, and lowers operating expense. Ideal for enterprise broadcasters that need to meet growing consumer demand for UHDTV content, the UHD-12G is able to receive, route, and distribute SDI signals up to the latest 4K/60 standards on a single cable. The router is fully compliant with SMPTE ST 2081 and ST 2082 standards for SDI video and compatible with the full line of Utah Scientific products. In addition, the UHD-12G can be controlled by any version of Utah Scientific's current family of routing control systems, including the SC-4, SC-40, and SC-400.

"In a time when industry focus is shifting to IP and the next-generation SMPTE ST 2110 standard, our customers continue to face the challenges of everyday SDI workflows, which is why our new 400 Series hybrid router has been met with so much enthusiasm. At NAB New York, we look forward to showing visitors how our hybrid approach offers a future-proof and cost-effective solution for broadcasters making the switch to IP."

— Tom Harmon, President and CEO, Utah Scientific

