EditShare Single Node Scale-out Storage Solution Takes Home Prestigious IABM Design & Innovation Award and TV Tech Global Best of Show Award at IBC2017

Basingstoke, UK — September 21, 2017 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, closed out IBC2017 with two prestigious industry awards: an IABM ‘Design & Innovation’ Award and a TV Tech Global ‘Best of Show’ Award for its new XStream EFS Single-Node scale out shared storage solution. Judged by a panel of 40 independent, highly experienced industry professionals, the IABM ‘Design & Innovation’ Awards recognize products that show the potential to affect real innovative change within the industry. The TV Tech Global ‘Best of Show’ Award presented by NewBay Media recognizes outstanding products and technology of the past year in the media and broadcast space and are judged according to a range of criteria, including ease of use/maintenance, performance against category, richness/relevance of the feature set, value/ROI, versatility and innovation.

“The XStream EFS Single-Node Scale-out Storage design breaks down infrastructure barriers for small to mid-size productions that want to get into the 4K game,” says Andy Liebman, CEO, EditShare. “Traditionally, enterprise storage systems had to start out fairly large. But the innovative EFS Single-Node configurations give content creators a modern storage environment that can start small and scale-out in both size and performance as their business grows -- all the while folding in powerful media workflow tools that are the hallmark of EditShare shared storage solutions. We thank IABM and TV Tech Global for recognizing the giant leap forward that single-node systems bring to the market and look forward to continuing our development of innovative products in the future. We are honored to bring these awards home and can’t thank enough those who were involved in the development of this solution.”

Introduced at NAB 2017, the EditShare XStream EFS single-node scale-out storage solutions provide the option of starting with a simple, affordable and scalable single node solution that also includes the Flow Media Asset Management and Ark Media Archive applications. This combination of complete workflow support, right-sized capacity and cutting-edge scale-out storage features is ideally suited to small or emerging media operations needing a launch platform that's capable of evolving into long-term enterprise-grade shared storage. EditShare offers two models: XStream EFS 200 and XStream EFS 300.

About EditShare EFS Storage Solutions

EditShare XStream EFS

The premium XStream EFS storage platform is a powerful distributed scale-out file system combined with a highly resilient architecture, specifically developed for media-intensive workflows. It’s designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond. Unlike many SAN solutions, as the system is expanded with the addition of extra storage nodes, performance increases along with capacity.

XStream EFS 450

EFS 450 is tailored for intensive media environments with key benefits including one namespace that eliminates management of multiple storage volumes, Native Client drivers for improved bandwidth performance, plus “SwiftRead” data contention management. Based on 16-drive storage nodes, each with its own motherboard, CPU and hardware RAID 6 configuration, every individual storage node has read/write performance that can exceed 2GB/sec, as well as redundancy that can survive the loss of any two drives.

XStream EFS 200

The XStream EFS 200 is a single-node configuration with 12 enterprise-grade HDDs offering 24, 48, 64, 96 or 128 TB of raw storage capacity in a 2U space-saving form factor. The XStream EFS 200 is “EFS Native Client” compatible. Client workstations connect via a lightning-fast, multi-threaded client to achieve a performance boost of 20% or more compared to legacy SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition to media management capabilities such as advanced project sharing, the XStream EFS 200 ships with five Flow production asset management licenses and an Ark archiving application.

XStream EFS 300

For customers who need greater capacity and lower cost per TB (usable) than is available with XStream EFS 200, they can step into the XStream EFS 300. Equipped with 16 drives, the XStream EFS provides 28, 56, 84, 112 or 140 TB of usable capacity in a 3U chassis. Along with increased capacity, the EFS 300 has additional processor power delivering increased bandwidth capability and stream counts. Like the EFS 200 series, the EFS 300 is “EFS Native Client” compatible and benefits from a performance boost of 20% or more compared to legacy SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition to media management capabilities such as advanced project sharing, the XStream EFS 300 ships with 10 Flow media asset management licenses and an Ark archiving application.



XStream EFS 40NL

Presented at IBC2017 for the first time, the XStream EFS 40NL scale-out storage model is designed to deliver the performance and economics of traditional nearline storage with the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease-of-use of the proven EditShare EFS shared storage solution. Administrators can easily add one or more EFS 40NL nodes of cost-optimized storage to an existing XStream EFS storage cluster as well as configure the EFS 40NL as an independent storage cluster for disaster recovery or media backup purposes. Each XStream EFS 40NL 4U storage node provides 240TB of raw capacity and, when configured appropriately, can protect against the loss of one or more nodes.

