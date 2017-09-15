AJA Debuts Ki Pro Ultra Plus Firmware v2.0 with HLG and HDR10 Support at IBC 2017

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 15, 2017) — At IBC 2017, AJA Video Systems announced new v2.0 firmware for the Ki Pro Ultra Plus multi-channel HD recorder and 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD recorder and player. The new update enables the latest HDR formats with HLG and HDR10 playback, and adds support for recording and playing ProRes 4444 XQ up to 2K60p, among several other feature enhancements.

“The new v2.0 firmware for Ki Pro Ultra Plus is an extension of our commitment to providing customers with updates that keep pace with the latest workflows. With this update, users can quickly and easily play back HDR10 and HLG material for viewing on HDMI 2.0 compatible displays, record/playback ProRes 4444 XQ and much more,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Pricing and Availability

Ki Pro Ultra Plus v2.0 firmware will be available next month as a free download from AJA’s website. Ki Pro Ultra Plus is now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $3995.

About Ki Pro Ultra Plus

Ki Pro Ultra Plus is a multi-channel recorder offering 2, 3 or 4-channel simultaneous HD recording up to 1080 50/60p, or in single-channel mode, 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD recording and playback, with full HDMI 2.0 input and output (up to 12-bit capture and output). Housed in a 2RU half-rack, it offers extensive I/O flexibility and a range of connectivity options from 3G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 and fiber. Ki Pro Ultra Plus captures pristine 4K/UltraHD and HD video to standard production codecs including Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD MXF. Channels can be displayed on Ki Pro Ultra Plus’ LCD screen as a quad-split during capture for confidence monitoring, which can also be output over HDMI, SDI, fiber and the device’s web-based UI.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com

# # #

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.