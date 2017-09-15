AJA Announces Io 4K Plus with Thunderbolt™ 3

Streamlines 4K/UltraHD Thunderbolt Workflows with Advanced Connectivity Options

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 15, 2017) -- AJA Video Systems today announced the new Io 4K Plus capture and output device with support for Thunderbolt™ 3. Io 4K Plus offers the latest 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O connectivity, advanced audio features and 4K/UltraHD support up to 50p/60p frame rates.

Io 4K Plus is the next generation of AJA’s capture and output hardware devices and AJA’s first Thunderbolt 3 product. Offering a range of connectivity, including 12G/6G/3G/1.5G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O, Io 4K Plus is compatible with the latest 4K/UltraHD devices. Using AJA’s proven drivers and application plug-ins for Mac or PC, Io 4K Plus integrates with standard creative tools such as Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Apple® FCP X and Avid® Media Composer®. AJA’s proven conversion technology facilitates real time, high-quality scaling of 4K and UltraHD to HD for monitoring and output. Io 4K Plus also includes an additional Thunderbolt 3 port for daisy-chaining flexibility.

Thunderbolt 3’s broad bandwidth allows Io 4K Plus to support 4K/UltraHD and HD large raster, high frame rate, deep color and HDR projects to Thunderbolt 3 via USB-C equipped workstations or laptops.

“Tight deadlines and technology shifts have introduced a new layer of complexity to post-production workflows. Io 4K Plus with Thunderbolt 3 support reduces that complexity by moving high resolution, high frame rate files through a single cable with ease,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Io 4K Plus feature highlights include:

-- Portable 4K/UltraHD and HD/SD capture and playback across Thunderbolt 3

-- Backwards compatibility with existing Thunderbolt hosts

-- 12G/6G/3G/1.5G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O for 4K, UltraHD, 2K, HD and SD with HFR support up to 60p at 4:2:2

-- Real time 4K/UltraHD to 2K/HD down-conversion

-- 8-, 10- and 12-bit 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 over 12G-SDI or HDMI 2.0 workflow support

-- Two Thunderbolt 3 ports allow easy daisy-chaining of up to six Thunderbolt devices

-- 16-channel embedded audio on SDI; 8-channel embedded audio on HDMI; 8-channel analog audio via XLR break-out

-- Downstream keyer

-- Standard 12v 4-pin XLR for AC or battery power

-- Compatibility with creative applications including Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple FCP X, Avid Media Composer; FilmLight products; AJA Control Room and more

-- 3-year international warranty

Pricing and Availability

Io 4K Plus will be available mid-October 2017 for US MSRP $2495. For more information, please visit: https://www.aja.com/products/io-4k-plus.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.