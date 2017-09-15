RTW Partners with Nixer Pro Audio to Distribute PD-Dante

COLOGNE, GERMANY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices, announces a global distribution partnership with Nixer Pro Audio and its PD-Dante. PD-Dante is a handheld monitoring and diagnostic system that allows users to listen directly into Dante Streams located on an (Ether-) Network. PD-Dante will be showcased at the RTW stand at IBC 2017 (Stand 8.D89) and first deliveries will be made in December 2017.

No matter if it is a broadcast or live application, with 64 possible Dante channels, users can select from an existing mix or create a user definable mix of these channels via its capacitive touchscreen, and listen to them via PD-Dante's on-board loudspeakers and headphone connector. All channels are displayed on the main LCD showing individual routing to the left/right outputs, signal level meter, 0 dBFS peak indicator and channel name. The main output level of the selected channel/mix is displayed on two large signal meters. PD-Dante also offers one external stereo AES/EBU input plus a stereo line in and a microphone input, which can be assignable to any Dante output channel.

The clear and simple Graphical User Interface (GUI) allows users to quickly navigate through all systems, settings and functions. The system can store and recall up to eight presets for efficient setup and use.

"RTW is happy to be distributing this revolutionary product worldwide," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "Nixer Pro Audio is a high-quality company and achieves great results with the products it manufactures. PD-Dante is a perfect addition to our product portfolio and will surely also open new markets for us."

About Nixer Pro Audio

Nixer, based in Dunstable (UK), formed in 2000 by Nick Fletcher and Philip Jones. They have over 30 years experience designing and manufacturing electronic products, specialising in professional audio. Products they have designed have been used extensively on many Broadway shows, West End Shows and also by some high profile touring rock bands.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.