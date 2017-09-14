VITEC Unveils Unparalleled HEVC Video Quality With Its Field-Proven MGW Ace Encoder at IBC2017

PARIS -- Sept. 14, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today unveiled the MGW Ace Encoder firmware v2.0, the next generation of the industry's first entirely portable, award-winning, hardware-based HEVC encoder. Powered by the new HEVC GEN2 codec, the MGW Ace Encoder provides the industry's best HEVC video quality of up to 4:2:2 10-bits HEVC encoding and surpasses the second-best competitor by 20 percent to meet the quality requirements of demanding broadcast applications. Along with delivering pristine broadcast-quality video streams and ultra-low latency – down to 160 ms glass to glass when paired with the MGW Ace Decoder – version 2.0 features a new interface that allows users to enhance video streams with several pre-configured profiles to match their application. This intuitive approach ensures that the MGW Ace Encoder can easily be set up to deliver the best streaming performance for any application.

In addition, the new MGW Ace Encoder features enhanced downscaling encoding resolutions and frame rate down sampling for a perfect match of stream quality based on the available bandwidth; HEVC-compliant KLV support with the latest MISB standards (JITC compliant) to ensure stream compliance within a Full Motion Video environment; and a Zixi(TM) Statistic window for an optimal point-to-point streaming configuration.

"VITEC is thrilled to deliver the highest HEVC video quality on the market with its compact, portable, and easy-to-use second-generation MGW Ace Encoder firmware. This release is a major milestone to VITEC's support of the HEVC standard, and this is only the beginning," said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC. "Any MGW Ace Encoder on the market can be updated, showing our customer base VITEC's dedication to building high-quality, future-proof, field-upgradable hardware."

VITEC's MGW Ace Encoder firmware v2.0 is available starting at IBC2017. Find more information on VITEC's full line of products at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2017 VITEC

Visit VITEC at IBC2017, Stand 7.G23

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/170914VITEC.docx

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_FRONT.jpg

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM%20See%20the%20MGW%20Ace%20v2,%20the%20first%20entirely%20portable,%20hardware-based%20HEVC%20encoder%20%23IBCShow%202017%20-%20https://goo.gl/45CV8b

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm