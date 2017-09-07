Triveni Digital Brings Technology and System Integration Experience to ATSC 3.0 Test Station in Cleveland

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 7, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced that it is collaborating with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Consumer Technology Association (CTA), third-party technology providers, and Tribune Broadcasting station WJW-TV in Cleveland to set up an operational ATSC 3.0 test station. Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) XM ATSC 3.0 signaling and announcement generator and StreamScope(R) XM MT monitoring and analysis system with support for ROUTE and MMTP encoding have been deployed at WJW-TV to test interoperability and performance, providing broadcasters with a real-world working model for ATSC 3.0 television operations.

"The NAB/CTA ATSC 3.0 test station project being hosted at WJW-TV is envisioned as a neutral laboratory to test anything and everything related to ATSC 3.0," said Lynn Claudy, senior vice president of technology at NAB. "We welcome both manufacturers and broadcasters to participate in evaluating and exploring the capabilities of the next-gen standard. With companies like Triveni Digital spearheading this effort, the industry will be well-prepared to go on-air with ATSC 3.0."

Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder XM signaling and announcement generator is being used at WJW-TV to ingest schedule updates from listing services, apply them to relevant services, and output program and service guide data to multiplexers. With GuideBuilder XM, the station can test the delivery of more advanced electronic programming/service guides (EPGs/ESGs) and localized, enhanced emergency alerts, key features of the ATSC 3.0 standard that will improve the television viewing experience. WJW-TV is using StreamScope XM MT to perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures for quick error detection and resolution.

"Triveni Digital has been leading the ATSC 3.0 charge ever since the standard development process began, offering compatible technologies as well as integration and ecosystem expertise," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Deploying our StreamScope XM MT and GuideBuilder XM solutions at the WJW-TV ATSC 3.0 test station will make it practical for broadcasters to launch early deployments and trials of the standard to enhance the digital television experience."

