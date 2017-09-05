Calrec connects at IBC2017

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 5 September 2017 -- Calrec Audio will use IBC2017 as a platform for showcasing real-world solutions that enable users to overcome the challenges of remote live productions. Along with key technology partners and clients, Calrec will demonstrate how the RP1 Remote Production engine, at the heart of an integrated approach, can provide simple connectivity, quality-assured transport, and precise control of audio mixes from any location.

To kick off IBC2017 week, Calrec is sponsoring the SVG Europe Remote Audio Production Forum. The hourlong session consists of a thought leadership presentation, an original case study, and a panel discussion. The forum's aim is to assess the potential of remote production for streamlining audio workflows, reducing costs, and freeing up OB truck and flyaway space. Questions will be fielded by Henry Goodman, Calrec's director of product development, and Pete Walker, Calrec product manager, who will be joined by Net Insight's Larissa Görner amongst others. Starting at 10:30 a.m. on 14th September, the breakout session prior to the annual SVG Europe Sports Production Summit will be held in the Glass Foyer of the DeLaMar Theatre.

During the exhibition, Calrec and Net Insight will showcase a live remote production demonstration. Calrec's stand (8.C61) in Hall 8 and Net Insight's stand (1.B40) in Hall 1 will be linked to give show attendees a rare opportunity to witness the RP1's unique remote control capability when integrated with Net Insight's Nimbra. A Nimbra system will transport audio and video from microphones and cameras on the Calrec stand to another Nimbra on the Net Insight stand. A 24-fader Calrec Artemis and a vision mixer will receive the streams to produce a programme that will be "broadcast" back to Calrec's stand.

Throughout the show, live interviews will be conducted between the Net Insight and Calrec stands at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, and at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. In between, live action from Calrec's table football will be captured, mixed, and "broadcast."

To support the panel and demonstration, Calrec is publishing a remote production white paper that will be available for download. More details can be obtained from the Calrec stand.

Additionally, Calrec is integrating with other vendors via AoIP on the IBC IP Showcase (conference room E.106) and with Grass Valley (stand 1.D11). Both demonstrations show Calrec's ability to integrate with various third-party hardware via AES67.

Calrec's Goodman will present on AoIP at Videlio's 4K and IP Breakfast on Saturday, 16th September, starting at 8 a.m. at Novotel Amsterdam. The session is called "Learn what 4K and IP bring to live sports production."

Finally, Calrec's famous beer, AoIPA -- the original networking protocol -- is back by popular demand. The bar opens at 5 p.m. every day, and IBC2017 attendees are welcome to come along for an ale or two, a scintillating chat, and a game of table football -- perhaps even a friendly international competition!

"IBC is going to be very exciting this year. As the industry marches ever onward toward interoperability, it is paramount that Calrec is in a position to support its customers with their networking needs," said Dave Letson, vice president of sales, Calrec. "IBC2017 provides the perfect platform for demonstrating Calrec's solutions with Net Insight and our other technology partners."

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.

A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

